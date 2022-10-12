Mike Tindall 'becomes first royal to sign up for I'm A Celebrity'

Mike Tindall has reportedly joined I'm A Celeb. Picture: Getty Images/ITV

Ex-rugby star Mike Tindall would be the first ever member of the royal family to take part in I'm A Celebrity.

I’m A Celebrity is just a few weeks away and there are plenty of whispers around who could be joining Ant and Dec this year.

And one man who could be swapping a suit jacket for some red shorts is ex-rugby player and royal Mike Tindall.

If true, then Mike, 43, will be joining the likes of Boy George and comedian Seann Walsh in the Australian jungle.

Apparently, the deal is one of the biggest ever on I’m A Celeb and is being kept a closely guarded secret.

Mike Tindall could be joining the I'm A Celebrity line up. Picture: Alamy

A source told The Sun: “It’s a massive coup. Mike has had a box seat for some of the most important moments in royal history for generations.

“He is sure to be discreet, but his sheer presence means this series will be an absolute must-watch.”

A spokesperson for ITV said in a statement: "Any names suggested for I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! are just speculation. We'll announce our line up for the new series nearer its transmission."

Royal fans will know Mike married Zara Tindall in 2011 who is the daughter of Princess Anne.

The pair welcomed their first child Mia Grace Tindall in January 2014 and have since welcomed two more children - Lena Elizabeth, four, and one year old Lucas.

Mike and Zara Tindall met in 2011. Picture: Getty Images

They met in Australia when Mike was playing for the Rugby World Cup, and Zara was on a gap year.

Speaking to the Daily Mail in 2011 about his first contact with Zara, Mike said: “Austin gave me her number and said, 'She wants you to text her, to say where you're all going out after the final so she can come along.”

Meanwhile, Ant and Dec have recently opened up about the show returning to its "spiritual home" of Australia after two years.

"The plan is, we’re going back to Australia, we don’t want to go elsewhere,” Ant said.

“It’s got to go back to it. Back to its spiritual home, back to where it all started. Everyone wants to see a bit of sunshine at that time of year on the telly.”

Dec added: "If they’ll let us in the country, we’ll be back in. We had two lovely years in Wales, we really enjoyed our time in Wales, but this show has to be in Australia, we have to go back."