Mike Tindall 'becomes first royal to sign up for I'm A Celebrity'

12 October 2022, 11:11

Mike Tindall has reportedly joined I'm A Celeb
Mike Tindall has reportedly joined I'm A Celeb. Picture: Getty Images/ITV

Ex-rugby star Mike Tindall would be the first ever member of the royal family to take part in I'm A Celebrity.

I’m A Celebrity is just a few weeks away and there are plenty of whispers around who could be joining Ant and Dec this year.

And one man who could be swapping a suit jacket for some red shorts is ex-rugby player and royal Mike Tindall.

If true, then Mike, 43, will be joining the likes of Boy George and comedian Seann Walsh in the Australian jungle.

Apparently, the deal is one of the biggest ever on I’m A Celeb and is being kept a closely guarded secret.

Mike Tindall could be joining the I'm A Celebrity line up
Mike Tindall could be joining the I'm A Celebrity line up. Picture: Alamy

A source told The Sun: “It’s a massive coup. Mike has had a box seat for some of the most important moments in royal history for generations.

“He is sure to be discreet, but his sheer presence means this series will be an absolute must-watch.”

A spokesperson for ITV said in a statement: "Any names suggested for I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! are just speculation. We'll announce our line up for the new series nearer its transmission."

Royal fans will know Mike married Zara Tindall in 2011 who is the daughter of Princess Anne.

The pair welcomed their first child Mia Grace Tindall in January 2014 and have since welcomed two more children - Lena Elizabeth, four, and one year old Lucas.

Mike and Zara Tindall met in 2011
Mike and Zara Tindall met in 2011. Picture: Getty Images

They met in Australia when Mike was playing for the Rugby World Cup, and Zara was on a gap year.

Speaking to the Daily Mail in 2011 about his first contact with Zara, Mike said: “Austin gave me her number and said, 'She wants you to text her, to say where you're all going out after the final so she can come along.”

Meanwhile, Ant and Dec have recently opened up about the show returning to its "spiritual home" of Australia after two years.

"The plan is, we’re going back to Australia, we don’t want to go elsewhere,” Ant said.

“It’s got to go back to it. Back to its spiritual home, back to where it all started. Everyone wants to see a bit of sunshine at that time of year on the telly.”

Dec added: "If they’ll let us in the country, we’ll be back in. We had two lovely years in Wales, we really enjoyed our time in Wales, but this show has to be in Australia, we have to go back."

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Bradley Walsh has been criticised for not accepting a 'correct' answer

The Chase fans blast Bradley Walsh for 'robbing' contestants of £52k jackpot

Married At First Sight UK's Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling have welcomed their first baby

Married At First Sight UK's Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling welcome first baby

Married at First Sight

Michael J Fox and Christopher Lloyd reunited 37 years after Back to the Future

Michael J Fox and Christopher Lloyd reunite 37 years after Back to the Future

Alice Beer infuriated This Morning viewers yesterday

This Morning viewers fume as Alice Beer 'lectures on how to save energy'

This Morning

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from Reserved

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her black floral dress from Reserved

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Angela Lansbury passed away at the age of 96-years-old

Tributes pour in for Hollywood legend Dame Angela Lansbury after her death aged 96

Celebrities

Martin Lewis has urged his followers to check this benefit

Martin Lewis reveals 'little-known' benefit for grandparents who help with childcare

Lifestyle

A mum has said she doesn't mind her kids swearing

Mum divides opinion by admitting she lets her four kids swear

Lifestyle

Here's which MAFS UK couples are still together

Married at First Sight UK 2022: Which of the couples are still together now?

Married at First Sight

Here's how much the Dancing On Ice cast are earning

Dancing On Ice salaries: How much are the 2023 stars getting paid?

Dancing On Ice 2023

Guy Tang is a hairdresser that stars on Bling Empire

Who is Bling Empire's Guy Tang and what is his net worth?

Netflix

Christine Chiu stars on Netflix's Bling Empire

How old is Bling Empire's Christine Chiu and what is her net worth?

Netflix

Kane Lim is on Netflix's Bling Empire

How old is Bling Empire's Kane Lim and what is his net worth?

Netflix

Anna Shay stars on Netflix's Bling Empire

How old is Bling Empire's Anna Shay and what is her net worth?

Netflix

Dr. Gabriel Chiu appears on Bling Empire

How old is Dr Gabriel Chiu from Bling Empire and what is his net worth?

Here's how much the cast of Bling Empire are worth

Bling Empire cast net worths: Here's how much money the Netflix stars have

Netflix

Jaime Xie's net worth revealed

Who is Bling Empire’s Jaime Xie and what is her net worth?

Netflix

Kim Lee used to date Keith Ape

Who is Bling Empire’s Kim Lee? Star’s net worth and ex-boyfriend revealed

Netflix

Dorothy Wang has joined Bling Empire

Who is Bling Empire's Dorothy Wang? Age, family and net worth revealed

Netflix

Mimi Morris and her husband Don star on Bling Empire

Who Is Bling Empire's Mimi Morris? Net worth and husband revealed

Netflix