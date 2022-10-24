I'm A Celebrity 2022 start date revealed as Ant and Dec return to Australia

24 October 2022, 08:27

When does I'm A Celebrity 2022 start? Here's what we know about the new series...

After two years in Wales, I’m A Celebrity 2022 is finally back in Australia, and it’s set to be better than ever.

Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly will be back Down Under, challenging a bunch of brave celebs to some very scary Bushtucker Trials.

Last year's show was won by Emmerdale actor Danny Miller and was broadcasted from Gwrych Castle in north Wales due to coronavirus restrictions.

But when does I’m A Celeb kick off and what is the start date? Here’s what we know…

Ant and Dec will be back in Australia for I'm A Celebrity
Ant and Dec will be back in Australia for I'm A Celebrity. Picture: ITV

When does I’m A Celebrity start 2022?

The official start date has not yet been revealed by ITV, but The Sun reports it will return Sunday, November 6.

This is a bit earlier than usual due to the Qatar 2022 World Cup as the football is set to kick off on November 21.

An ITV spokesman said: "We'll announce the start date for the new series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! in due course."

This means that I'm A Celeb fans have just two weeks to wait until the show starts again.

And there have been plenty of rumours as to who might be heading into the jungle this year, although bosses are keeping everything very quiet.

Mike Tindall has reportedly joined the I'm A Celebrity line up
Mike Tindall has reportedly joined the I'm A Celebrity line up. Picture: Alamy

One man who could be flying to Australia very soon is ex-rugby player and royal Mike Tindall.

Apparently, the deal is one of the biggest ever on I’m A Celeb and is being kept a closely guarded secret.

A source told The Sun: “It’s a massive coup. Mike has had a box seat for some of the most important moments in royal history for generations.

“He is sure to be discreet, but his sheer presence means this series will be an absolute must-watch.”

A spokesperson for ITV said in a statement: "Any names suggested for I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! are just speculation. We'll announce our line up for the new series nearer its transmission."

Royal fans will know Mike married Zara Tindall in 2011 who is the daughter of Princess Anne.

Other stars who are rumoured to be joining him include Tom Daley, Nadiya Hussain and Seann Walsh.

