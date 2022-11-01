First look at I’m A Celebrity 2022 official photos as line-up is confirmed

ITV has finally revealed the official I'm A Celebrity photos including Charlene White, Mike Tindall and Babatunde Aléshé.

The I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! cast has finally been officially revealed by ITV.

In brand new photos, the full line up can be seen dressed in their jungle outfits as they get ready to head into the jungle.

Ant and Dec have joined the celebs in Australia for the first time in two years, following two years of the show taking place at Gwrych castle in Wales.

In the line up, Boy George can be seen in a very unique spotted jacket and crown-shaped hat.

The full I'm A Celebrity line up has been revealed. Picture: ITV

Apparently, the Culture Club star asked if he could customise his shirt for the photoshoot, and ITV said yes.

The 61-year-old has said he’s ‘a bit like Margaret Thatcher’ as he doesn’t sleep much.

Meanwhile, the first royal ever to join the show, Mike Tindall has said he’s an ‘open book’ and so could be spilling some details about the county’s most famous family.

The former rugby star, 44, added: “I am used to doing something where you know if you do the best you can, you can win. This isn’t that set up.

Babatunde Aléshé has joined the I'm A Celeb line up. Picture: ITV

“All I would hope to do is be useful to the group. Winning is out of your control. But I am not going in to win it. All I can do is what I think is the best and someone else will judge me on whether they think it is."

England Lioness Jill Scott, 35, is also ready to take on a new challenge fresh from an historic win at the Euros over the summer.

She said: “I am a winning type of person naturally but more in a football sense when there is a Euro’s trophy at the end of it. “I am not going in to win.I am going in to have a good time.”

Coronation Street favourite Sue Cleaver, 59, has also traded Weatherfield for the I’m A Celebrity camp.

Boy George has got his own outfit on I'm A Celebrity. Picture: ITV

She said: ““I am going in with an open mind. Nothing is going to kill us and I am not going to wind myself up, trying to overthink everything.

“I don’t know how I will behave and I am going to let the experience unfold in front of my eyes."

Other stars in the line up include Loose Women’s Charlene White, 41, Hollyoaks’ Owen Warner, 23, comedian Babatunde Aléshé, 36, Love Island’s Olivia Attwood, 31, Scarlette Douglas, 35, from A Place In The Sun, and DJ Chris Moyles from our sister station Radio X.