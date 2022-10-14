Inside Coronation Street star Paddy Bever's life away from Max Turner character

Paddy Beaver plays Max in Coronation Street. Picture: Instagram

How old is Paddy Bever and what else has he been in? Here's what we know about the Coronation Street star...

Coronation Street fans will know Paddy Bever for playing Max Turner since 2021.

The young actor plays the orphaned son of Kylie Platt and Callum Logan and has been part of some huge storylines over the past year.

He might be new to the industry, but Paddy recently won the Rising Star prize at the 2022 National Television Awards.

As his name was announced, Paddy looked stunned as he ran to the stage to collect his award while being cheered on by his co-stars.

Paddy Bever won an award at the NTAs. Picture: ITV

But who is Paddy and what else has he been in? Here’s what we know…

How old is Paddy Bever?

Paddy is 19-years-old and is a former member of the Cheadle Hulme Players Youth Theatre.

He also attended the Manchester School of Acting before landing his role on ITV soap Coronation Street.

What else has Paddy Bever been in?

Corrie is actually Paddy’s first ever acting role, which is an incredible achievement for the teenager.

Paddy Bever plays Max Turner in Coronation Street. Picture: Alamy

If that isn’t impressive enough, he beat off fierce competition to win the Rising Star gong at the NTAs including Bridgerton's Charithra Chandran and Kit Connor and Joe Locke from Netflix hit series Heartstopper.

In his acceptance speech, Paddy said he was proud of his “first ever acting job”,

He also shared a selfie on Instagram which sees tears filling his eyes as he simply wrote ‘THANK YOU.’.

Corrie shared this post on their social media with the comment: "Incredibly proud of our Paddy. Thank you once again to everyone at home for voting."

Georgia Taylor, who plays Toyah Habeeb in the ITV soap, replied: " Yes, Paddy!! We bloomin adore you."

Abi Webster actress Sally Carman said: " Amaaaaaaazing," while Laura Neelan actress Kel Allen wrote: "Our rising star has risen!!! Well done our Paddy! We’re all so super proud of you and rightly deserved."

Another pal added: “YES LAD BIG THINGS 🔥👏😎”.