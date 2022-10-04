Inside Coronation Street star Jodie Prenger’s life away from Glenda Shuttleworth character

4 October 2022, 13:42

Who plays Glenda Shuttleworth in Coronation Street and what else has she been in?

Coronation Street fans will know Glenda Shuttleworth as the sister of Tony Maudsley's funeral director George.

Before making her debut back in August 2022, Corrie producer Iain MacLeod described the character as "loads of fun and has echoes of classic Coronation Street females of old."

But who plays Glenda and why do you recognise her? Find out everything…

Glenda Shuttleworth made her Coronation Street debut
Glenda Shuttleworth made her Coronation Street debut. Picture: ITV

Who plays Glenda Shuttleworth in Coronation Street?

West End star Jodie Prenger plays the role of Glenda Shuttleworth in Coronation Street.

She previously won BBC reality show I'd Do Anything in 2008 and appeared as Nancy in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Oliver! The Musical.

Following her casting on Corrie, the 43-year-old told the Manchester Evening News: "My family are from Manchester, all from Moss Side and they used to have a laundrette and a cafe shop and my Nan's brother used to deliver Pat Phoenix's groceries."

She added: "My nan, Terry Doyle, she worshiped Elsie Tanner.

Jodie Prenger is starring in Coronation Street
Jodie Prenger is starring in Coronation Street. Picture: Alamy

"I think when your family have loved something for so long, it genuinely is an honour to be part of a constitution and a family. That's genuinely what it has felt like coming in. It's just a big, operating, lovely family and it's very, very special to me."

She added: "On my first day I remember driving up to the gates at ITV and it felt like I was at MGM Studios. It was amazing. I didn’t need a trip to Disney World. I was already here!"

What else has Jodie Prenger been in?

Before landing her role on Corrie, she has had a hugely successful theatre career and played Miss Hannigan in Annie the Musical.

She also appeared in One Man Two Guvnors at the Haymarket Theatre in London, and played Shirley in Shirley Valentine, as well Kelly in the late Kay Mellor's Fat Friends the musical.

Jodie Prenger has been in West End shows
Jodie Prenger has been in West End shows. Picture: Alamy

Jodie has also worked as a cruise ship singer, having appeared on Disney Wonder for several months as one of the main entertainers and has done some stints on The Alan Titchmarsh Show and This Morning.

But she actually started out in cabaret performing in Blackpool before she shot to fame winning I Do Anything to play Nancy in Oliver in the West End.

Who is Jodie Prenger’s boyfriend?

Jodie lives with her boyfriend Simon Booth and their rescued pets near Preston.

The pair met in 2010 and got engaged in 2012.

The star previously told Manchester Evening News: "My fella, Simon, likes me being at home and so do my animals.

"My passion is looking after rescued animals.To be honest, I prefer animals to people! If I didn't do what I do, I'd devote my life to rescuing animals."

She went on to explain: "Fortunately, we have enough room at our place, which is near Preston, for the three rescue cows, three rescue ducks, three cats and three dogs we have at the moment.”

