Inside Coronation Street star Arianna Ajtar's life away from Olivia Radfield

1 August 2022, 12:33

Arianna Ajtar played Olivia in Coronation Street
Arianna Ajtar played Olivia in Coronation Street. Picture: Instagram/ITV

Who was Arianna Ajtar in Coronation Street and what else has she been in?

Coronation Street fans might remember Arianna Ajtar joined the cast of Coronation Street back in 2018.

The model and actress had a few appearances in the soap, before she left in January 2019.

But who was Arianna and what else has she been in? Here’s what we know…

Arianna Ajtar starred in Coronation Street from 2018-2019
Arianna Ajtar starred in Coronation Street from 2018-2019. Picture: ITV

Who was Arianna Ajtar in Coronation Street?

Arianna Ajtar played Olivia Radfield in Coronation Street, who was a model hired to do a fashion shoot for Underworld.

She soon met Rosie Webster (Helen Flanagan) and she warned her about agent Antoine Reese who had hidden drugs in a bag and given it to her to look after.

Olivia then decided to help Rosie and Gemma Winter (Dolly-Rose Campbell) in a scheme against Antoine where they replaced the drugs with icing sugar.

In another story, Olivia’s dad Duncan stole charity money and framed Sally Webster (Sally Dynevor), resulting in her going to prison.

Arianna Ajtar played Olivia in Coronation Street
Arianna Ajtar played Olivia in Coronation Street. Picture: Instagram

After she got the part, Arianna wrote on social media: "You know When you're younger and you tell people you want to be an actress the general response is usually 'Oooh I'll see you on Corrie in a few years'.

"Well, I did it pleaseeee show your support and tune in to Coronation Street every night for the next week to see me playing Olivia Radfield, never ever loved a workplace more."

What else has Arianna Ajtar been in?

Arianna Ajtar was born in January 1996 in Bolton, making her 26-years-old.

She is a model and also the Company Director of the online shop Mars the Label.

Arianna hasn’t been in any other TV shows, but away from her work life she is good friends with Love Island star Mary Bedford.

