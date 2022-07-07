Inside Coronation Street star Jamie Kenna's life away from Phill Whittaker including famous wife

How old is Jamie Kenna and who is he married to? Here's what we know about the Coronation Street star...

Coronation Street fans will know Jamie Kenna as Phill Whittaker after he joined the cast back in 2021.

He joined the ITV soap after recently divorcing his wife and quickly began dating fan favourite Fiz Stape (played by Jennie Alpine).

Recently, just as he’s about to marry Fiz, his ex wife Camilla (​​Louise Marwood) has turned up in Weatherfield.

But who is Jamie Keena away from the soap and what else has he been in? Here’s what we know…

Jamie Kenna previously starred in EastEnders. Picture: Instagram

How old is Jamie Kenna?

Jamie Kenna is thought to be 48-years-old and lives in Brighton.

Before his acting career, Jamie used to be a former semi-professional footballer, formerly of Rusthall FC.

What else has Jamie Kenna been in?

You might recognise Jamie for his previous TV roles including Stormbreaker, Green Street and The Bill.

He also starred in EastEnders as Vince Franks, as well as starring in the stage production of To Kill a Mockingbird.

Jamie’s film credits include Clubbed and The Bank Job.

Who is Jamie Kenna married to?

Jamie Kenna is married to actress and singer Claire Marlowe who has starred in the movie A Confident Man.

The pair have two young children together, with Jamie revealing on Lorraine that the pair met while working on a play together.

As well as their two kids, the family also have a black pug puppy called Sonny.

Back in May, Claire shared on Instagram: "A sneaky flying visit to Manchester to see this one @thejamiekenna and watch @passionamusical @hopemilltheatre.

"It was really wonderful! This is the kind of theatre I love and want to watch! Oh and be in!"