Coronation Street star Sam Aston and wife Briony share baby girl's sweet name

28 June 2022, 11:00

Sam Aston has revealed his daughter's name
Sam Aston has revealed his daughter's name. Picture: Instagram

How many children does Sam Aston have and who is his wife? Here's what we know about the Coronation Street star...

Coronation Street fans will know Sam Aston as popular character Chesney Brown in the ITV soap.

But despite joining the show when he was just 10-years-old, Sam is all grown up and now has two children of his own. Here’s everything you need to know about his family life…

How many children does Sam Aston have?

Corrie star Sam Aston and his wife Briony have two children together.

The pair recently welcomed their baby girl to the world in May after a ‘euphoric’ home water birth.

They went on to open up about the moment little Daisy Josephine came into the world, with Sam telling OK! Magazine: "It all happened so fast. We’d just had some tea and then I put the telly on to watch some football, but then all of a sudden I heard Briony upstairs.

"I could tell Briony’s contractions were coming thick and fast, so I was called the midwife and was like, ‘Quick you need to get here now!’"

Briony added: "I was mooing! I was in the shower but I had to get out as the birthing pool was filling up so slowly.

Coronation Street's Sam Aston has two children
Coronation Street's Sam Aston has two children. Picture: Instagram

"Sam and my dad, who came to watch Sonny, were just running around with kettles filling up the pool. It was euphoric. It was exactly what I wanted. I would do that every day of my life if I could!"

Briony said her midwife arrived at their home and lit some candles for her.

They decided on the name Daisy Josephine as 'Josephine' is a nod to Sam’s brother Joe and Briony’s grandad Joe, while Daisy is also the French name for Marguerite, something special for her mum Margaret.

Daisy is sister to the couple’s 22-month-old son Sonny James.

Sam took to Instagram back in October to reveal his wife was pregnant again, sharing an adorable snap of Sonny standing alongside some pumpkins with a sign reading: "We're adding another pumpkin to our patch. Due Spring 2022."

