What happened to Natalie Barnes in Coronation Street and when did Denise Welch play her?

25 May 2022, 09:13 | Updated: 25 May 2022, 09:24

Natalie Barnes was played by Denise Welch in Coronation Street
Natalie Barnes was played by Denise Welch in Coronation Street. Picture: ITV

When did Natalie Barnes star in Coronation Street and what happened to her? Here's what we know...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Coronation Street fans might remember Natalie Barnes who joined the soap back in 1997.

She was mum to Tony Horrocks, and devoted wife of Des Barnes, before she left the cobbles in December 2000.

But what happened to Natalie and who played her?

Who was Natalie Barnes in Coronation Street?

Natalie arrived in Coronation Street when her son Tony Horrocks accidentally ran over and killed someone.

It wasn’t long before she started a steamy affair with Kevin Webster while he was still married to Sally.

Denise Welch was 38-years-old when she starred in Coronation Street
Denise Welch was 38-years-old when she starred in Coronation Street. Picture: Getty Images

Sally soon found out and Kevin left to move in with Natalie, but just a few months later he regretted his decision and went back to his family.

She went on to start a romance with Des Barnes but he tragically died when he was hit over the head by a group of drug dealers.

Natalie later got pregnant with a man called Vinny, but he left her for her own sister Debs.

After selling the pub, Natalie left Weatherfield for a new life in County Durham and gave birth to a little girl called Laura.

Who played Natalie Barnes in Coronation Street?

Natalie, 63, was played by Denise Welch, who had previously appeared in shows such as Auf Wiedersehen, Pet and Spender.

Natalie Barnes left Coronation Street in 2000
Natalie Barnes left Coronation Street in 2000. Picture: Getty Images

She was 38-years-old when she joined the show.

Since leaving Weatherfield, Denise has gone on to have an amazing career, as a regular panelist on Loose Women, as well as bagging roles in Waterloo Road, Down to Earth and Benidorm.

As for her other soap roles, Denise played Alison Slater in EastEnders, who was Stacey Slater’s secret stepmum.

More recently, she played Maxine Minniver’s mum Trish in Hollyoaks.

Aside from acting, she was a contestant on the sixth series of Dancing on Ice, where she was partnered with professional skater Matt Evers.

In 2012, Denise also won the ninth series of Celebrity Big Brother.

More Coronation Street News

See more More Coronation Street News

Chas Dingle and Dan Spencer got married in Emmerdale

All the Emmerdale, EastEnders and Coronation Street relationships you forgot happened
Andrew Scarborough played Harvey Reuben In Coronation Street

Where Coronation Street actor Andrew Scarborough is now 20 years after Harvey Reuben role
Catherine Tyldesley has given birth

Coronation Street’s Catherine Tyldesley announces she’s given birth with sweet picture

Celebrities

Joanna Lumley's Coronation Street character had an affair

Joanna Lumley's Coronation Street character had an affair with Ken Barlow
Simon Gregson has played Steve McDonald for over 30 years

Inside Simon Gregson’s family life away from Coronation Street

Trending on Heart

The man shared his story to Reddit (stock images)

Man refuses to swap plane seats with mum and baby because he paid extra to sit there

Lifestyle

These secret codes on Netflix will unlock new films

Netflix secret codes unlock thousands of hidden films and TV shows

Netflix

All dog owners should know how to perform CPR on their pet

Expert explains the life-saving skill all dog owners should know

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby is wearing a peach skirt from Reserved

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her peach skirt from the high street

Celebrities

The Bling Empire have a hefty net worth

Bling Empire cast net worths: Who is the richest star on the show?

Netflix

Love Island returns to ITV2 this June

When does Love Island 2022 start on ITV2?

A guest on Antiques Roadshow was stunned to discover the worth of her old Harry Potter books

Antiques Roadshow guest stunned by value of battered old Harry Potter books
Max Bowden plays Ben Mitchell in EastEnders

Inside EastEnders star Max Bowden's life away from Ben Mitchell role
Brooklyn has opened up about dad David's wedding speech

Brooklyn Beckham recalls the advice dad David gave him in his wedding speech

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon has revealed how she celebrated Rex's 3rd birthday

Stacey Solomon throws amazing dinosaur party for son Rex's birthday

Celebrities

Gino D'Acampo has defended his new picture

Gino D'Acampo hits back at ‘haters’ who criticised him for kissing his daughter, 9, on the lips

Celebrities

Dorothy Wang has joined Bling Empire

Who is Bling Empire's Dorothy Wang? Age, family and net worth revealed

Netflix

Tom and Julie have shared an update on social media

Gogglebox's Tom and Julie Malone leave fans devastated with filming update
Richard Osman and Ingrid Oliver are engaged after meeting in lockdown

Who is Richard Osman engaged to, does he have any children and who is his ex wife?

Celebrities

Plane passengers were sent into a panic after seeing the sign

Gatwick plane passengers panic over prankster's sign that says 'Welcome to Luton'

Lifestyle