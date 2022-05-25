What happened to Natalie Barnes in Coronation Street and when did Denise Welch play her?

Natalie Barnes was played by Denise Welch in Coronation Street. Picture: ITV

When did Natalie Barnes star in Coronation Street and what happened to her? Here's what we know...

Coronation Street fans might remember Natalie Barnes who joined the soap back in 1997.

She was mum to Tony Horrocks, and devoted wife of Des Barnes, before she left the cobbles in December 2000.

But what happened to Natalie and who played her?

Who was Natalie Barnes in Coronation Street?

Natalie arrived in Coronation Street when her son Tony Horrocks accidentally ran over and killed someone.

It wasn’t long before she started a steamy affair with Kevin Webster while he was still married to Sally.

Denise Welch was 38-years-old when she starred in Coronation Street. Picture: Getty Images

Sally soon found out and Kevin left to move in with Natalie, but just a few months later he regretted his decision and went back to his family.

She went on to start a romance with Des Barnes but he tragically died when he was hit over the head by a group of drug dealers.

Natalie later got pregnant with a man called Vinny, but he left her for her own sister Debs.

After selling the pub, Natalie left Weatherfield for a new life in County Durham and gave birth to a little girl called Laura.

Who played Natalie Barnes in Coronation Street?

Natalie, 63, was played by Denise Welch, who had previously appeared in shows such as Auf Wiedersehen, Pet and Spender.

Natalie Barnes left Coronation Street in 2000. Picture: Getty Images

She was 38-years-old when she joined the show.

Since leaving Weatherfield, Denise has gone on to have an amazing career, as a regular panelist on Loose Women, as well as bagging roles in Waterloo Road, Down to Earth and Benidorm.

As for her other soap roles, Denise played Alison Slater in EastEnders, who was Stacey Slater’s secret stepmum.

More recently, she played Maxine Minniver’s mum Trish in Hollyoaks.

Aside from acting, she was a contestant on the sixth series of Dancing on Ice, where she was partnered with professional skater Matt Evers.

In 2012, Denise also won the ninth series of Celebrity Big Brother.