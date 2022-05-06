All the Emmerdale, EastEnders and Coronation Street relationships you forgot happened
6 May 2022, 14:16
From Emmerdale's Chas and Dan, to EastEnders' Sharon and Jack - here's all the soap couples you forgot were together.
We love a TV romance, and it’s fair to say some couples will go down in soap history.
Think the likes of Stacey Slater and Bradley Branning, Jack and Vera Duckworth and Den and Angie Watts.
But there are a few relationships that we didn’t exactly see coming and to be honest, totally forgot about.
Let’s take a look back at the soap romances we totally forgot about...
Emmerdale - Chas Dingle and Dan Spencer
Chas Dingle and Dan Spencer had a whirlwind romance back in 2011 and got engaged after just a few days of dating.
Their big day took place in October 2012 but things took a turn for the worse when Dan realised that Chas had disappeared on their wedding night.
It turned out Chas thought she had accidentally killed Carl King, but it was later confirmed Cameron Murray was the murderer.
Unsurprisingly, Dan and Chas’ marital bliss didn't last long as he later found out his wife had been having an affair with Cameron.
Their marriage was annulled in June 2013 and Cameron died months later.
EastEnders - Denise Fox and Ian Beale
EastEnders fans might remember the very unlikely romance of Denise Fox and Ian Beale.
The pair bonded when they got locked in a storage cupboard and they ended up kissing.
They then embarked on a secret relationship, before Lucy uncovered the truth and Denise ended up moving in with the family.
Unfortunately, their relationship started to go downhill when Ian’s ex Jane returned and Denise ended up kissing Fat Boy.
She later found out Ian slept with Rainie the night of his daughter’s death and they split for good.
Coronation Street - Fiz Brown and Kirk Sutherland
We might all picture Fiz Brown with Tyrone Dobbs, but she actually had a very serious relationship with Kirk Sutherland.
Kirk split up with her after she cheated on him with Tyrone.
Despite the pair giving things another go and Kirk even proposing, Fiz broke up with him.
Emmerdale - Laurel Thomas and Bob Hope
An affair none of us expected - Laurel Thomas and Bob Hope.
While Bob was with Brenda at the time, she found out and they split.
Bob and Laurel were only together for a few weeks after that and a very fiery row in the Rovers Return led to their break up.