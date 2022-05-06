Where Coronation Street actor Andrew Scarborough is now 20 years after Harvey Reuben role

6 May 2022, 08:42

Andrew Scarborough played Harvey Reuben In Coronation Street
Andrew Scarborough played Harvey Reuben In Coronation Street. Picture: Alamy/ITV

Who is Andrew Scarborough and what happened to his character Harvey Reuden in Corrie?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Coronation Street fans might remember Harvey Reuben who joined the soap all the way back in 2000.

As the temporary manager of Underworld, he took over the factory while Mike and Linda Baldwin were on their honeymoon.

While he was an instant hit with the ladies, he managed to ruffle more than a few feathers during his short time in Weatherfield.

But what happened to Harvey and who played him? Here’s everything you need to know…

Andrew Scarborough played Harvey Reuben in Emmerdale
Andrew Scarborough played Harvey Reuben in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

What happened to Harvey Reuben in Coronation Street?

When he first arrived at Underworld, Harvey instantly flirted with plenty of women before it was revealed he was actually engaged to Saskia Benson.

After this relationship quickly ended, Harvey left the Cobbles before returning in June 2001 to take over his dad’s business.

He then struck up a romance with Linda Baldwin before things got very messy as they were both married at the time.

Harvey managed to settle a deal to save Underworld before leaving for good.

What else has Andrew Scarborough been in?

Andrew Scarborough is probably best known for playing Tim Drewe in Downton Abbey as well as starring in Holby City, Doctors and EastEnders.

Soap fans will recognise him as Graham Foster in Emmerdale, while he has also had roles in Hearts and Bones, The Bible, Hidden and Bad Girls.

Andrew Scarborough was on Emmerdale for two years
Andrew Scarborough was on Emmerdale for two years. Picture: Alamy

He is also a theatre actor, starring in West End shows and other productions across Europe.

Where is Andrew Scarborough now?

Andrew left Emmerdale after two years on the soap, sharing an emotional behind the scenes video at the time.

He told his fans: "Thank you to the fans, because the show isn't capable of existing without the fans, and I've had such lovely feedback and backing from the fans about Graham.

"I don't think they initially understood what he's about – nobody does, actually, I still don't know what he's about. But people have bought into it, they've bought into the magic and mystery of him and it was a bit special.

"I think it's better to go while there's still the mystery, because there's plenty about him. I just want to say thank you very much, and I'm close to tears, actually."

He went on to star as colonel Fielding in the Film The War Below in 2021.

As for his private life, Andrew is happily married to his wife Brianna Keller.

