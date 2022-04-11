Inside Simon Gregson’s family life away from Coronation Street

11 April 2022, 08:37

Simon Gregson has played Steve McDonald for over 30 years
Simon Gregson has played Steve McDonald for over 30 years. Picture: Instagram

Everything you need to know about Coronation Street star Simon Gregson's wife, kids and life away from Steve McDonald...

Coronation Street star Simon Gregson has been on our screens for years playing Steve McDonald since 1989.

Some of Steve's biggest storylines include his relationships with Tracy Barlow (Kate Ford), Michelle Connor (Kym Marsh) and Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson).

As well as having children with Tracy and Leanne, Steve also discovered that hairdresser Emma Brooker (Alexandra Mardell) was his biological daughter following his relationship with Fiona Middleton (Angela Griffin) when he was younger.

But what do we know about Steve away from his time in Weatherfield? Find out everything…

Simon Gregson has played Steve McDonald for over 30 years
Simon Gregson has played Steve McDonald for over 30 years. Picture: ITV

How long has Simon Gregson been in Coronation Street?

Simon grew up in Stockport and first joined Coronation Street back in 1989.

He has played the taxi driver for three decades and won 17 awards for his time on the show, plus a Legends of Industry Award.

The actor took a break from the soap back in 2015, but returned a few months later in 2016.

What else has Simon Gregson been in?

Aside from Coronation Street, Simon appeared in the third part of Red Dwarf: Back to Earth as himself in 2009, as well as shows such as All Star Family Fortunes and Tipping Point: Lucky Stars.

He has also been on Through the Keyhole, Show Me the Telly, Big Star's Little Star, Celebrity Haunted Mansion and Catchphrase Celebrity special.

In 2021, Simon also took part in the 21st series ofI'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! and finished in second place.

Who is Simon Gregson’s wife?

Simon has been married to wife Emma Gleave since November 2010.

The couple married at St Bartholomew's church in Wilmslow, with Simon's former Corrie co-star Craig Charles as his best man.

Simon Gregson and his three sons
Simon Gregson and his three sons. Picture: Instagram

Emma tends to stay out of the spotlight, but did appear alongside her husband on an episode of All Star Family Fortunes.

The pair share three children together; Alfie (born August 2007), Harry (born July 2009) and Henry Teddy (born January 2016).

How much is Simon Gregson worth?

He is said to be worth an estimated £1million which is thanks to his long standing role on Coronation Street.

According to reports, his salary is thought to be £150K a year.

