Inside Coronation Street star Angela Lonsdale's life 18 years after she left the soap

Angela Lonsdale was married to EastEnders star Perry Fenwick. Picture: Instagram/Alamy

Who played Emma Taylor in Coronation Street? And where is actress Angela Lonsdale now?

Former Coronation Street actor Angela Lonsdale hasn’t been on the cobbles for 18 years, with her character leaving Weatherfield behind in 2003.

But who did the star play and where is she now? Here’s everything you need to know…

Who was Emma Taylor in Coronation Street?

Coronation Street viewers will remember Emma Taylor - played by Angela Lonsdale - was a police officer who joined the show in 2000.

Angela Lonsdale starred in Coronation Street. Picture: Getty Images

She ended up marrying popular character Curly Watts, played by Kevin Kennedy, and they had a child together before they both left for good in 2003.

Where is Angela Lonsdale now?

After starring in Corrie, Angela took a regular part in The Bill as Helen Coles and then went on to appear as Eva Moore in the daytime soap Doctors.

Eva was written out of the soap in 2008 after being shot and presumed dead by an old criminal acquaintance, with her character actually running away.

In 2012 and 2013 Angela had a role in children's TV drama Wolfblood and she has also starred in Holby City.

More recently, the actress played Grace Lane , who was the mum of Michelle Keegan’s character, in the BBC drama Our Girl from 2016 until it ended in 2020.

Is Angela Lonsdale married?

In real-life, Angela wed major soap star Perry Fenwick, who plays Billy Mitchell in EastEnders.

Perry Fenwick and Angela Lonsdale were married for five years. Picture: Alamy

The pair were married for five years before divorcing in 2010, and share three children together; Lucy, Isabella, and Jayden.

At the time, a source told the Mirror: “They just ran out of love. They had a series of heart-to-hearts and decided to call it a day.

“No one else is involved. They are determined to stay friends. It’s sad but they are trying to stay positive and their families are rallying around.”

Angela is best friends with her former Corrie co-star Denise Welch and is still close with Sally Dynevor, even visiting her during her stint on Dancing On Ice.