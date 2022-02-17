Inside Coronation Street star Jacqueline Leonard's life away from Linda Hancock role

17 February 2022, 09:34

Jacqueline Leonard plays Linda Hancock in Coronation Street
Jacqueline Leonard plays Linda Hancock in Coronation Street. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Who plays Joseph's grandma Linda Hancock in Coronation Street? Everything you need to know about Jacqueline Leonard...

There was a shock in store for Coronation Street’s Chesney Brown as his glamorous ex-mother-in-law Linda Hancock turned up.

The character - who is mum to the late Katy Armstrong - rocked up in Weatherfield out of the blue to see her grandson Joseph.

Corrie fans were quick to notice the actress playing Linda Hancock had been on TV before. Here’s everything you need to know…

Linda Hancock has returned to Coronation Street
Linda Hancock has returned to Coronation Street. Picture: ITV

Who plays Joseph's grandma Linda Hancock in Coronation Street?

Jacqueline Leonard, 56, is playing the role of Joseph’s grandma in Coronation Street.

Soap fans will recognise her for starring in EastEnders as Lorraine between 1996 and 1997.

Lorraine was the mum of Joe Wicks (Paul Nicholls) and became a love interest of Grant Mitchell (Ross Kemp) after he threw out Tiffany (Martine McCutcheon).

She has also already appeared in Corrie, back in 2015, when she took daughter Katy and Joseph to Portugal before Katy died in a car crash.

Jacqueline Leonard has starred in EastEnders
Jacqueline Leonard has starred in EastEnders. Picture: Alamy

While her appearance in the soap is set to be a fleeting visit, Jacqueline has previously said she would love to be cast in the soap permanently.

The star said: "The nice thing about the character she can come in and out anyway. "But if it was a permanent thing, that would be great also. Wait and see!"

What else has Jacqueline Leonard been in?

Since leaving Albert Square, Jacqueline has played roles in series including Holby City, Waterloo Road, Doctors and River City.

Back in the 1990s, Jacqueline played Sarah Preston in Peak Practice, which ran from 1993-1996.

She has appeared on Holby City, Doctors, Waterloo Road and for 14 years she starred as Lydia Murdoch in Scottish soap, River City.

Her film credits include Chaplin, There's Only One Jimmy Grimble and The Wicker Tree.

Is Jacqueline Leonard married?

Jacqueline is married to husband Alex Mansfield and the pair share a 20-year-old daughter Aleisha.

