How old is Viewpoint's Karen Henthorn and who did she play in Coronation Street?

Karen Henthorn plays Janice Baines in Viewpoint. Picture: ITV/PA Images

Who plays Janice Baines in Viewpoint and what else has she been in?

Viewpoint is the brand new ITV drama we’re already hooked on.

It follows the story of Noel’s character DC Martin Young, who sets up an observation post in the home of a single mother to keep tabs on the prime suspect in a missing person case.

The synopsis reads: "The gripping new drama follows a tense police surveillance investigation into a tight knit Manchester community and explores whether it is ever possible to observe the lives of others with true objectivity and zero effect."

The five-part series has a star studded cast, including the likes of Noel Clarke, Alexandra Roach and Karen Henthorn.

So, who is Karen Henthorn and when was she in EastEnders? Here’s what we know about the Janice Baines actress.

Karen Henthorn starred in Coronation Street back in 2008. Picture: PA Images

How old is Karen Henthorn?

Karen Henthorn was born 1963, making her 57-years-old.

The actress was born in Oldham, Lancashire and has had some huge roles during her long career.

What else has Karen Henthorn been in?

TV lovers will recognise Karen for her role as Teresa Bryant in the long-running British soap opera Coronation Street.

After making her debut in 2007, she landed a regular role the following year and went on to be part of some big storylines.

In late 2008, she left the show but returned on 13 April 2009 before leaving Weatherfield again in May 2010 following her failed relationship with Lloyd Mullaney (Craig Charles).

Before Corrie, she had a role in The Booze Cruise where she played Cath Bolton, as well as starring in Doctors and Heartbeat.

She also played Julie Haye in EastEnders from 1997–1998 and Marissa Platting in the television series Shameless.

She has most recently appeared on Sky One's comedy series Trollied and other credits include children’s programme Young Dracula and BBC Three series In the Flesh.

In 2013, she starred in the National Theatre’s War Horse.

Alongside her acting roles, Karen teaches screen acting on the BA (Hons) Acting course at Italia Conti Academy in Clapham and Manchester School of Theatre.