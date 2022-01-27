The Responder episode guide: How many episodes are there and when is the drama next on?

27 January 2022, 09:50

The Responder episode guide revealed
The Responder episode guide revealed. Picture: BBC

When is The Responder on again and how many episodes are there?

BBC One is back with a brand new crime drama called The Responder.

Starring Martin Freeman, the show was written by ex-police officer Tony Schumacher and is said to "hold a mirror up to the emotional extremes of life on the front line of British policing".

The synopsis reads: "The Responder follows Chris Carson (Martin Freeman), a crisis-stricken, morally compromised, unconventional urgent response officer tackling a series of night shifts on the beat in Liverpool.

"Whilst trying to keep his head above water both personally and professionally, Chris is forced to take on a new rookie partner Rachel (Adelayo Adedayo).

Martin Freeman stars in The Responder
Martin Freeman stars in The Responder. Picture: BBC

"Both soon discover that survival in this high pressure, relentless, night-time world will depend on them either helping or destroying each other."

How many episodes are there of The Responder and when is it next on BBC? Here’s what we know…

How many episodes are there of The Responder?

The Responder is made up of five hour-long episodes, which will all be on BBC One.

The first episode was on Monday, January 24, with the second on Tuesday, January 25.

Episodes three, four and five will air Monday to Wednesday next week at the same time.

The Responder is made up of five episodes
The Responder is made up of five episodes. Picture: BBC

The Responder episode guide

Episode 1 - Monday, January 24

BBC synopsis: “Martin Freeman stars as police response officer Chris who is struggling to keep a grip on his mental health and marriage. He tries to help a young heroin addict whom his friend intends to harm. But remains unaware that his colleagues are watching him, convinced he is corrupt. While intervening in a domestic dispute between his neighbours, the pressure he is under proves too much, causing him to lash out.”

Episode 2 - Tuesday, January 25

BBC synopsis: “When Carl threatens to hurt Chris's family, he is forced to continue the search for Casey. He also has to mentor his new nightshift partner Rachel, who has heard about his bad reputation. When Chris then saves her during an assault, she realises there may be more to him than meets the eye.”

The Responder finishes next week on BBC One
The Responder finishes next week on BBC One. Picture: BBC

Episode 3 - Tuesday, February 1

BBC synopsis: “After talking to his therapist, Chris decides to hand the drugs in, but changes his mind again when Carl makes him an offer. Rachel strikes a deal with Mullen, but is conflicted when Chris opens up to her.”

Episode 4 - Wednesday, February 2

BBC synopsis: “After witnessing a brutal murder, Chris reaches rock bottom. But a conversation with his mother makes him realise he needs to fight for Kate and Harry. Rachel begins to suspect Mullen is hiding something.”

Episode 5 - Thursday, February 3

BBC synopsis: “After being taken prisoner, Chris is is threatened by gang leader Greg Gallagher who orders him to find Casey and the stolen drugs. When Rachel needs his help, he is forced to decide where his loyalties lie.”

