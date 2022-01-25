The Repair Shop cast: Ages, careers and family lives revealed

Who are the experts on The Repair Shop? Picture: BBC

By Alice Dear

Who are the Repair Shop experts, what do they specialise in and how old are they?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The cast of The Repair Shop is made up of the likes of Jay Blades, Will Kirk, Dominic Chinea and Suzie Fletcher – all restoration experts specialising in their own field.

The hit BBC show's team includes woodworkers, clock and watch experts, paint conservationists and even two Teddy Bear experts.

Together, they help members of the public in their mission to bring old, worn or broken items back to life.

From their specialities, to their ages and lives before the show, here's everything you need to know about the cast of The Repair Shop:

Jay Blades

Jay Blades fronts the BBC's The Repair Shop. Picture: BBC

How old is Jay Blades?

Jay Blades is 51-years-old.

What did Jay Blades do before The Repair Shop?

Before finding fame on BBC's The Repair Shop, Jay worked as an upholsterer.

In fact, he is still an upholsterer to this day and owns his own furniture restoring company called Jay & Co.

Before landing his role on The Repair Shop, Jay presented a show called Money for Nothing from 2017 to 2020.

Is Jay Blades married and does he have any children?

Jay Blades is engaged to his partner Lisa-Marie Zbozen after popping the question over Christmas 2021.

The TV star has three children with his ex-wife Jade.

Suzie Fletcher

Suzie Fletcher specialises in leather restoration. Picture: BBC

Who is old is Suzie Fletcher and how old is she?

Suzie Fletcher is The Repair Shop's resident leather expert and saddle-maker with decades of experience in her field.

She is believed to be 51-years-old.

How is Suzie Fletcher related to Steven Fletcher?

Suzie's brother is also a member of The Repair Shop, specialising in clocks and watches.

Steven convinced his sister to join the show following the death of her husband, a decision which she said helped her through some "very dark days".

Steven Fletcher

Steven Fletcher specialises in clocks and watches in The Repair Shop. Picture: BBC

Who is Steven Fletcher and how old is he?

Steven Fletcher is The Repair Shop's horologist, which means he works on clocks and watches.

The expert's skills have been passed down through his family from his grandfather, who opened The Clock Workshop in Oxford back in 1910.

Steven is 57-years-old.

How is Steven related to Suzie Fletcher?

Steven is Suzie's younger brother.

Is Steven Fletcher married and does he have children?

According to The Sun, Steven has a partner called Mel and is the father of five children.

Will Kirk

Will Kirk is The Repair Shop's resident wood restorer. Picture: BBC

Who is Will Kirk and how old is he?

Will Kirk is the resident wood restoration expert at The Repair Shop.

Alongside the show, Will also runs his own workshop in Wandsworth.

Will is thought to be in his mid-30s.

Is Will Kirk married and does he have any children?

Back in September 2020, Will revealed he was engaged while chatting to Lorraine Kelly on his hit morning show.

In August 2021, Will married his partner.

Kirsten Ramsay

Kirsten Ramsay is the ceramics expert on The Repair Shop. Picture: BBC

Who is Kirsten Ramsay and how old is she?

Kirsten Ramsay is The Repair Shop's ceramics expert.

Prior to joining the show, Kristen worked in the British Museum's conservation department before starting her own private conservation business.

Kirsten's age is unknown.

Is Kirsten Ramsay married and does she have children?

Kirsten keeps her personal life very private and so details of her family are unknown.

Dominic Chinea

Dominic Chinea first joined The Repair Shop during the second series. Picture: BBC

Who is Dominic Chinea and how old is he?

The Repair Shop's Dominic is the resident metal expert who has helped out on the restorations of many items during his time on the show.

Dominic joined the show during the second series.

It is unknown how old the metalworker is, however, reports claim he is in his 30s.

What did Dominic Chinea do before The Repair Shop?

Prior to landing his role on The Repair Shop, Dominic worked for Rankin Studios as a production designer.

During this role he built props and backdrops for events and editorial photoshoots.

Is Dominic Chinea married?

Dominic lives in Kent with his wife, Maria.

The couple tied the knot in 2017.

Amanda Middleditch

Amanda Middleditch is one of The Repair Shop's resident Teddy Bear experts. Picture: BBC

Who is Amanda Middleditch and how old is she?

Amanda is one of The Repair Shop's teddy bear experts, alongside Julie Tatchell.

Her age is unknown.

What did Amanda Middleditch do before The Repair Shop?

Back in 2006, Amanda and Julie set up their own restoration company called Bear It In Mind, which is still running today.

They also host a podcast together called Bearly Begun.

Julie Tatchell

Julie Tatchell works alongside Amanda on Teddy Bear and other stuffed-toy repairs. Picture: BBC

Who is Julie Tatchell and how old is she?

Julie is the second half of the Teddy Bear restoration on The Repair Shop, working closely with Amanda Middleditch.

Her age is unknown.

What did Julie Tatchell do before The Repair Shop?

Prior to joining the team at The Repair Shop, Julie launched Bear It In Mind with her co-star Amanda.

Lucia Scalisi

Lucia Scalisi previously worked for the V&A Museum's restoration team. Picture: BBC

Who is Lucia Scalisi and how old is she?

Lucia is The Repair Shop's painting restorer, reviving damaged and aged items to new with her study hand.

Lucia's age is not in the public domain.

What did Lucia Scalisi do before The Repair Shop?

Prior to her role on the hit BBC show, Lucia was a lecturer at the Academy of Conservation in Tbilisi, Georgia.

She was also employed by the V&A museum for sometime as an art conservation.

The Repair Shop is not Lucia's first TV gig, with the expert appearing on BBC show Restoration Roadshow back in 2011.