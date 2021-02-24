Where is The Repair Shop filmed?

Where is BBC’s The Repair Shop and is it real? Picturesque location for the TV show revealed…

If you want to relax on the sofa with a cup of tea, then The Repair Shop is the perfect TV show to accompany you.

The series first aired back in 2017 and sees experts gently and patiently re-assemble a family’s treasured item to its former glory.

But where is the Repair Shop featured in the show in real life? And where do Suzie Fletcher and Will Kirk film the series?

Where is The Repair Shop filmed?

The Repair Shop is nestled deep in the British countryside and filming takes place at a museum in Sussex.

The exact location is the Court Barn at the Weald and Downland Living Museum in Singleton, West Sussex, which is situated by the South Downs National Park.

The show also uses two adjacent buildings, which are called The Wagon Shed and Stables.

Singleton is a village in the Lavant Valley in the district of Chichester, about five miles away from Chichester.

Sat on the 40-acre site, there is also a collection of historic rural buildings.

It is usually open to the public to visit, but the Barn is currently closed due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Is The Repair Shop real?

While the location provides a beautiful backdrop for the BBC show, it is not actually a repair shop in real life.

Rob Butterfield, head of factual at production company Ricochet, explains: “Many of our huge pool of experts run their own businesses, but the Weald and Downland Museum, where The Repair Shop is filmed, doesn’t offer a repair service outside the show.

“In the case of some items, there are only a handful of people in the country who have the skills to fix them, so we’re lucky to have so many of Britain’s top craftspeople involved. It can get busy at times, with as many as 12 [The Repair Shop experts] working in the barn, plus the occasional appearance of a barn owl!

“We’ve found most people for the show through social media. And we don’t charge for repairs. If people wish to make a donation to charity we’re very happy with that, but it’s by no means necessary.”