I'm A Celebrity 2024: Start date, line-up, how to watch and more

I'm A Celebrity 2024 is set to return to our TV screens in November. Picture: ITV

By Zoe Adams

Ant and Dec will be back for another instalment of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! this year but when does it start? And what channel is it on?

I'm A Celebrity 2024 is one of the most hotly anticipated reality TV shows of the year with the likes of Tommy Fury, Olivia Attwood, Danny Dyer and Denise Van Outen all joining the rumoured line-up list so far.

Not long to go before the jungle returns to our screens, Ant and Dec and all the ITV team are sure to be working hard to bring us the best series ahead of the November start date.

In 2023, we saw reality TV star Sam Thompson take the jungle crown with boxer Tony Bellew coming in second place.

So when is I'm A Celebrity 2024's start date? What channel will it be on? And who are the rumoured contestants? Here's what we know so far.

Ant and Dec will be welcoming a new line up of celebrities into the jungle this winter. Picture: ITV

When does I'm A Celebrity 2024 start?

It's too early in the TV schedule to know exactly when Ant and Dec will bring I'm A Celebrity 2024 to our screens but it almost always starts in the middle of November.

In 2023, its launch show took place on Sunday, 19th November meaning we could see a potential air date of the 17th this year.

Which celebrities are doing I'm A Celebrity 2024?

It's the biggest question every year as celebrity names fly around all over the place as to who will be brave enough to take on the jungle and those Bushtucker trials.

Of course, the line up is confirmed much closer to the launch date but rumoured jungle mates at the moment are:

Tommy Fury

Alan Halsall

Danny Dyer

Denise Van Outen

Phillip Schofield

Olivia Attwood

Alex Beresford

Sam Aston

The Vivienne

Phil Taylor

Will Mellor

Richard Arnold

Harry Clark

Sam Thompson was the king of the jungle in 2023. Picture: ITV

What time and channel is I'm A Celebrity on?

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! is at home on ITV and typically they deliver an episode to watch every night during the series.

The Australian time difference also means the show typically comes on at 9pm or later - giving us an update from the 24 hours before.

How long is I'm A Celebrity 2024 on for?

If it follows the same pattern as previous years, I'm A Celebrity is on for three weeks.

In the final week, a celebrity is voted off each night until we're left with our finalists.