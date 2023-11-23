Tony Bellew net worth: How much the boxer is worth and I'm A Celebrity fee

23 November 2023, 17:48

Tony Bellew net worth: How much the boxer is worth and I'm A Celebrity fee
Tony Bellew net worth: How much the boxer is worth and I'm A Celebrity fee. Picture: ITV / Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Tony Bellew's net worth, his highest paying fight and how much he's being paid to go on I'm A Celebrity explained.

Tony Bellew, 40, is a former professional boxer who has signed up to appear on this year's I'm A Celebrity alongside famous names such as Jamie Lynn Spears and Nigel Farage.

The Liverpool-born sportsman - who held the WBC cruiserweight title between 2016 and 2017 - competed in the world of boxing for 11 years before retiring in 2018, having made millions from his career.

Since retiring, Tony has turned to working as a boxing analyst and commentator as well as continuing to manage his properties and businesses.

With all this, what is Tony Bellew's current net worth and how much is he being paid to appear on I'm A Celebrity?

Tony Bellew reportedly has a net worth of £9.6million
Tony Bellew reportedly has a net worth of £9.6million. Picture: Getty

What is Tony Bellew's net worth?

According to reports, Tony Bellew's net worth is an estimated £9.6million.

In 2018, the boxer is believed to have made a whopping £4million from his fight with Oleksandr Usyk.

His other highest-paying fights were against David Haye, the first of which paid £2.8million and the rematch which made him £2.5million.

In 2019, Tony spoke in an interview about retiring from boxing in a secure place financially, saying: "I am one of a rare and very fortunate breed in the boxing world. I've been told that less than 1% of fighters globally get to retire financially secure.

"The stat blows my mind because it is so sad, and I even see former world champions coming over to the UK and begging for work. I am so lucky to be able to make every penny I've made work for my family."

Tony Bellew is joining the cast of I'm A Celebrity 2023
Tony Bellew is joining the cast of I'm A Celebrity 2023. Picture: ITV

How much is Tony Bellew being paid to go on I'm A Celebrity?

While ITV do not reveal how much each celebrity is paid to appear on I'm A Celebrity, there are often reports surrounding each series over who is being paid what.

This year, Nigel Farage's staggering fee of £1.5million is the only number to have been reported.

At the moment, it is unknown how much Tony got paid from his time in the jungle, with fees historically ranging from £30,000 to £600,000.

