I'm A Celebrity fans spot Josie Gibson task blunder as first episode airs

20 November 2023, 13:19

I'm A Celebrity fans spot Josie Gibson task blunder as first episode airs
I'm A Celebrity fans spot Josie Gibson task blunder as first episode airs. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Eagle-eyed viewers noticed an editing mistake during last night's episode of I'm A Celebrity.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

I'm A Celebrity fans spotted a blunder in last night's episode as the 2023 cast made their way into the jungle.

Ant and Dec were back at the helm for another series of fun and chaos which saw Grace Dent, Jamie Lynn Spears, Marvin Humes and Danielle Harold compete in challenges to win stars for their fellow campmates.

However at one point during the show, viewers noticed a continuity error involving This Morning presenter Josie Gibson. Fans watched as Josie, Nigel Farage and Nella Rose took part in the first challenge of the series which saw Josie submerge her head in a barrel filled with thick, brown liquid.

This left the Big Brother winner covered from head to toe in sludge, however by the next scene it looked like Josie was completely clean. Fans were quick to pick up on this editing error, taking to X, formally known as Twitter, to voice their feelings.

Viewers noticed an editing blunder on I'm A Celebrity last night
Viewers noticed an editing blunder on I'm A Celebrity last night. Picture: ITV

One user wrote: "Josie managed to get clean suddenly. We know it’s edited to look like it all happens simultaneously but they’re not even trying to hide that it’s not #ImACeleb"

Another added: "#ImACeleb how did Josie manage to get so clean after the first challenge, do they have showers and a launderette in the outback"

With a third saying: "How is Josie so clean after that first task?? #ImACeleb"

Josie Gibson appeared completely clean in her next challenge on I'm A Celebrity. Pictured with Nigel Farage and Nella Rose
Josie Gibson appeared completely clean in her next challenge on I'm A Celebrity. Pictured with Nigel Farage and Nella Rose. Picture: ITV

The rest of the episode saw the other contestants take part in challenges as they began their I'm A Celebrity journey.

Grace Dent, Sam Thompson, Danielle Harold and Fred Sirieix took part in a challenge which saw them crawl across poles suspended 100 metres in the air, while Nick Pickard, Marvin Humes and Jamie Lynn Spears skydived before completing bug-filled task.

Watch Josie take part in her first challenge here:

I’m A Celebrity’s Josie, Nella and Nigel collect stars in first challenge

This first episode comes after it was revealed that Nigel Farage was being paid a whopping £1.5 million to take part in the series, making him one of the highest paid contestants of all time.

Jamie Lynn Spears is also being paid a large sum to appear on the show, however there are reports that bosses are fearful she may leave the show soon.

Jamie Lynn Spears is one of the I'm A Celebrity 2023 cast members
Jamie Lynn Spears is one of the I'm A Celebrity 2023 cast members. Picture: ITV

A source told The Sun: "The entry trials for I’m A Celebrity are notoriously tough and Jamie wasn’t the only one who struggled through the challenges.

"But away from the cameras and scenes that aired on TV, it’s her behaviour in camp that has become obvious to crew.

"She has kept herself somewhat separate, not really socialising — and stayed in bed.

"It looked like she is really missing her family and, of course, unlike the other celebs, who are all from the UK and mostly know — or know of — each other, Jamie Lynn didn’t have immediate connections like that."

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

They Don't Teach This At School with Myleene Klass

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV and Movie News

My Mum Your Dad's Sharon and Elliott split leaving just one couple from the show still together

My Mum Your Dad's Sharon Benson and Elliott Davidson have 'split'

I'm A Celebrity 2023 is welcoming Fred Sirieix into the jungle

I'm A Celebrity: How old is Fred Sirieix, who is he married to and does he have any children?

I'm A Celebrity: Who is Danielle Harold, how old is she and when was she in EastEnders?

I'm A Celebrity: Who is Danielle Harold, how old is she and when was she in EastEnders?

I'm A Celebrity: How old is Marvin Humes, who is he married to and does he have children?

I'm A Celebrity: How old is Marvin Humes, who is he married to and does he have children?

Who is Josie Gibson's boyfriend, who has she dated and who is the father of her son?

Who is Josie Gibson's boyfriend, who has she dated and who is the father of her son?

Celebrities

I'm A Celebrity: How old is Grace Dent, is she married and does she have any children?

I'm A Celebrity: How old is Grace Dent, is she married and does she have any children?

I'm A Celebrity: How old is Nick Pickard, is he married and does he have any children?

I'm A Celebrity: How old is Nick Pickard, is he married and does he have any children?

I'm A Celebrity: How old is Jamie Lynn Spears, is she married and does she have children?

I'm A Celebrity: How old is Jamie Lynn Spears, is she married and does she have children?

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

They Don't Teach This At School

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Live Playlists on Global Player

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

I'm A Celebrity: Who is Nella Rose, how old is she and how is she famous?

I'm A Celebrity: Who is Nella Rose, how old is she and how is she famous?

I'm A Celebrity: How old is Nigel Farage, is he married and does he have children?

I'm A Celebrity: How old is Nigel Farage, is he married and does he have children?

How much Jamie Lynn Spears is being paid for I'm A Celebrity and her net worth

How much Jamie Lynn Spears is being paid for I'm A Celebrity and her net worth

Celebrities

Will there be a Married At First Sight UK reunion in 2023?

When is the Married At First Sight UK 2023 reunion?

Married At First Sight's Nathanial Valentino confirms bitter feud with co-star Laura Vaughan

Married At First Sight's Nathanial Valentino confirms bitter feud with co-star Laura Vaughan

Trending on Heart

Ant McPartlin tattoos: What are they and what do they mean?

Ant McPartlin tattoos: What are they and what do they mean?

Celebrities

Has Declan Donnelly had a hair transplant?

Has Declan Donnelly had a hair transplant?

Celebrities

Take That announce a special live show for their podcast, This Life

Take That announce special live podcast recording and you could be there

Events

Martin Lewis shares Black Friday advice and deals to help save thousands

Martin Lewis shares Black Friday advice and deals to help save thousands

Lifestyle

Josie Gibson has signed up to the I'm A Celebrity jungle for 2023

Why is Josie Gibson famous? Age, son, where she's from and everything you need to know

Showbiz

Are Married At First Sight's Luke and Jay still together?

Are Married At First Sight's Luke and Jay still together?

I'm A Celebrity 2023 has a line up including Josie Gibson, Nigel Farage and Fred Sirieix

Who is favourite to win I'm A Celebrity 2023? Latest odds revealed

Married At First Sight's Shona and Matt confirm secret relationship

Married At First Sight's Shona and Matt confirm secret relationship

Matt and Adrienne were paired together on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight: Are Adrienne and Matt still together?

Some of the Married At First Sight 2023 cast

Which Married At First Sight 2023 couples are still together and who has split up?

When was Married At First Sight reunion and final dinner party filmed?

When was the Married At First Sight reunion and final dinner party filmed?

Where is the Coca Cola truck tour stopping in 2022 and what is the full schedule?

Coca Cola Christmas Truck Tour 2023: Dates, locations and how to buy tickets

Lifestyle

Married At First Sight's Luke Worley shares health admission following dramatic dinner party

Married At First Sight's Luke Worley shares health admission following dramatic dinner party
Why is Nathanial not at the Married At First Sight final dinner party and reunion?

Why is Nathanial not at the Married At First Sight final dinner party and reunion?