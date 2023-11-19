I'm A Celebrity: How old is Grace Dent, is she married and does she have any children?

19 November 2023, 20:30

I'm A Celebrity: How old is Grace Dent, is she married and does she have any children?
I'm A Celebrity: How old is Grace Dent, is she married and does she have any children? Picture: Getty/ITV

By Hope Wilson

How old is Grace Dent is she married and does she have any children? Here is everything you need to know.

I'm A Celebrity is back with a bang and we couldn't be more excited.

With Ant and Dec at the helm, the brand new campmates are in safe hands as they compete in various Bushtucker Trials with the hopes of being crowned King or Queen of the Jungle. Previous winners have included footballer Jill Scott, Gogglebox favourite Scarlett Moffatt and X Factor singer Stacey Solomon, but who will be the 2023 champion?

One of the contestants hoping to win the crown is Grace Dent. The restaurant critic has been a regular on our television screens, often appearing on MasterChef and Great British Menu.

How old is Grace Dent, is she married and does she have any children? Here is everything you need to know.

Grace Dent will be one of the I'm A Celebrity 2023 campmates
Grace Dent will be one of the I'm A Celebrity 2023 campmates. Picture: ITV

How old is Grace Dent?

Grace Dent is 50-years-old.

Speaking ahead of entering the jungle, Grace explained what kind of campmate she would be, saying:

"Will I cook there? Yes, I am a practical cook but it is not cooking as we know it in the jungle.

"What makes food is herbs and spices and I am not going to have any ingredients. I don’t know how you are going to make an alligator’s foot taste delicious if there are no spices.

"I can already imagine the dinner I am going to have the moment I get out. I am going to go to a really fancy restaurant and have something delicious, wearing a lovely dress."

Grace Dent is a famed restaurant critic
Grace Dent is a famed restaurant critic. Picture: Instagram/Grace Dent

Is Grace Dent married?

It is currently unknown if Grace Dent is married.

Grace does appear to be in a relationship, but she has never publicly named her partner.

When asked what her phobias are before going to Australia, Grace exaplained: "My biggest phobia is really horrible people. I hope I can be somebody who people can talk to and I do hope I can stay out of any drama.

"I always think you don’t change people’s opinions by shouting. But what we have got is the time to really begin to understand why people believe the things they believe. This isn’t social media where you express it in a small number of characters."

Grace Dent will be vying to be Queen of the Jungle
Grace Dent will be vying to be Queen of the Jungle. Picture: Alamy

Does Grace Dent have children?

Grace Dent does not have any children.

The food guru has been open about not wanting to have kids.

