When is I'm A Celebrity on TV?

By Hope Wilson

I'm A Celebrity 2023 is set to begin later this year with rumours of the line-up already making headlines.

With Boris Johnson, Ed Sheeran and Josie Gibson some of the potential campmates this year, excitement is building for the show's return.

The series is set to head Down Under this year with Ant and Dec on presenting duties once again.

But when does I'm A Celebrity 2023 start?

The series will begin later this year.

There isn't an official release date yet for I'm A Celebrity 2023, however each series starts and finishes around the same time.

Typically the series begins airing in November and finishes in December, so it is presumed that it will be the same this year.

An official announcement confirming the start date of I'm A Celebrity will be released later this year.

This Morning presenter Josie Gibson is a rumoured campmate.

This will be the second time I'm A Celebrity has been on our screens this year.

In April, I'm A Celebrity All-Stars aired which involved previous I'm A Celeb contestants returning to camp and competing in challenges.

The series was filmed in South Africa and ended with Myleene Klass winning the show and being crowned an I'm A Celebrity Legend.

Myleene Klaas was declared an I'm A Celebrity legend.

Who are the campmates?

There have been lots of rumours about who will be entering the jungle this year.

Early favourites include This Morning presenter Josie Gibson, RuPaul's Drag Race winner The Vivienne and singer Ed Sheeran, however the official cast list has not been released yet.

The celebrities taking part in the 2023 series will be confirmed in the coming months.

