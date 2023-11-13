I'm A Celebrity 2023: Josie Gibson and Nigel Farage land in Australia

13 November 2023, 10:22

I'm A Celebrity 2023: Josie Gibson and Nigel Garage land in Australia
I'm A Celebrity 2023: Josie Gibson and Nigel Garage land in Australia. Picture: Shutterstock
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Josie Gibson and Nigel Farage have been pictured arriving into Brisbane airport ahead of the latest series of I'm A Celebrity.

I'm A Celebrity 2023 will return to our screens on Sunday, 19th November, with a handful of new stars currently travelling to Australia ahead of the series launch.

This week, This Morning host Josie Gibson and former politician Nigel Farage were pictured landing into Brisbane airport, just days after their booking was 'confirmed' by The Sun.

Josie appeared excited about appearing on the show as she chatted to the press at the airport, however, admitted she was already struggling with the idea of being away from her five-year-old son for a month.

When asked what she would miss the most, Josie replied: "My little boy, he's only five."

She added: "It was emotional [saying goodbye]. I can't talk about it."

Josie Gibson was dressed in leggings and a jumper as she arrived at Brisbane Airport ahead of I'm A Celebrity
Josie Gibson was dressed in leggings and a jumper as she arrived at Brisbane Airport ahead of I'm A Celebrity. Picture: Shutterstock

Josie also encouraged people to keep watching This Morning during her time away from the sofa.

She said: "Ahh he's so lush, I love Craig, he's so nice. He's on with Cat Deeley on Wednesday and the Rylan too. So, make sure you don't miss it."

Josie Gibson waved to fans as she arrived in Australia ahead of her reported appearance on I'm A Celebrity
Josie Gibson waved to fans as she arrived in Australia ahead of her reported appearance on I'm A Celebrity. Picture: Shutterstock

On the same day, former UKIP and Brexit party leader Nigel Farage was pictured arriving into Brisbane airport.

According to reports, Fred Sirieix will also land in Australia today, meanwhile, influencer Nella Rose is said to already be in the country.

While it has not been confirmed exactly who will be going into the jungle, The Sun reported last week the 'leaked' line-up included Britney Spears' sister Jamie Lynn Spears, jockey Frankie Dettori, JLS singer Marvin Humes, chef Grace Dent, boxer Tony Bellew, soap actress Danielle Harold, Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson and Hollyoaks legend Nick Pickard.

Nigel Farage was all smiles as he was pictured at Brisbane Airport ahead of I'm A Celebrity
Nigel Farage was all smiles as he was pictured at Brisbane Airport ahead of I'm A Celebrity. Picture: Shutterstock

While the show hasn't kicked off yet, Josie is already a favourite to win the show, alongside Sam, Fred, Frankie and Marvin.

While Josie has odds of 5/2, Marvin and Sam are both at 4/1.

Meanwhile, Nigel has been predicted to be the campmate voted for the most bush tucker trials with odds of 1/2.

Married At First Sight’s Arthur Poremba reveals he went on date one week before wedding

Married At First Sight’s Arthur Poremba reveals he went on date one week before wedding

Who will be the 2023 cast?

I'm A Celebrity 2023 line-up: Who are the rumoured campmates?

