Ant and Dec quit Saturday Night Takeaway after 20 years

Ant and Dec have announcement for next Saturday Night Takeaway series

By Alice Dear

Ant and Dec have announced that they will be taking a break from Saturday Night Takeaway.

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have quit Saturday Night Takeaway.

The iconic TV presenting duo said that after next year's series they will be taking a break "to catch their breaths".

Next year will be the 20th series of the hit ITV show, with the pair saying that the milestone is a "perfect time to pause".

In a statement, ITV's Kevin Lugo said that they understand why Ant and Dec have decided to take a break from the show.

Ant and Dec have hosted Saturday Night Takeaway since 2002. Picture: ITV

Speaking of the professional move, Ant said: "We love making Saturday Night Takeaway, but reaching the milestone of 20 series seemed like the perfect time to pause for a little while and catch our breath."

Dec added: "We still have a momentous 20th series to look forward to first so we will do our best to go out (for now) with a bang in 2024."

Ant and Dec have hosted the show since 2002, and took at break from the show in 2009 before it returned in 2013.

The pair have said that the 20th series will be their last for a while. Picture: Getty

The pair will continue to host their other ITV shows such as Britain's Got Talent, I'm A Celebrity and Ant & Dec's Limitless Win.

Ant and Dec won't be short on money despite quitting Saturday Night Takeaway, however, as the pair are reported to have a net worth of £62million each.

