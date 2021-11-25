This is how much Ant and Dec get paid for I'm A Celebrity

25 November 2021, 11:54

Ant and Dec get paid over £3 million for I'm A Celeb
Ant and Dec get paid over £3 million for I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

How much do Ant and Dec earn for I'm A Celebrity 2021? Here's their reported salaries...

I'm A Celebrity… is back for another series, which means we get to watch a bunch of stars taking on some disgusting challenges at Gwrych Castle.

Also returning to North Wales are hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly who have been bringing some joy to these cold winter evenings.

But while we know how much the celebs are being paid to take part in the 21st season of the reality show, some viewers are wondering how much money Ant and Dec are making.

Ant and Dec earn a hefty sum for presenting I'm A Celeb
Ant and Dec earn a hefty sum for presenting I'm A Celeb. Picture: Instagram

Well, here’s what we know about the presenting duo’s salaries…

How much are Ant and Dec paid for I’m A Celebrity?

It’s no surprise to anyone that Ant, 45, and Dec, 46, are paid the big bucks to appear on I’m A Celeb.

Reports suggest they make an estimated £3.3 million EACH a month for their stint with ITV.

Yep, you read that right. EACH.

It was previously reported the duo signed a £40 million 'golden handcuffs' contract with ITV for three years’ worth of work.

The agreement means they are paid a huge lump sum for all of their television programmes - including Britain’s Got Talent, I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!, Saturday Night Takeaway and Ant and Dec’s DNA Journey.

According to The Sun, their new deal could end up being worth £50million if they decide to extend it beyond three years.

As for their net worth, the boys are said to be worth around £62million.

They first kicked off their career on Byker Grove where they are said to have earned £100 a day.

Ant and Dec are worth more than £60million each
Ant and Dec are worth more than £60million each. Picture: ITV

Fans will remember they then went on to release the iconic track ‘Let’s Get Ready To Rumble’ in 1994 as their characters PJ and Duncan.

It wasn’t until the late 90s where Ant and Dec turned their hand to presenting and fronted children’s TV shows such as SMTV Live and CD:UK.

Their career really took off when they signed up to front Pop Idol in 2001, before bagging their huge gigs on Saturday Night Takeaway and Britain’s Got Talent.

