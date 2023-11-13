How much is Nigel Farage getting paid for I'm A Celebrity?

13 November 2023, 12:06

How much is Nigel Farage getting paid for I'm A Celebrity?
Picture: ITV / Shutterstock
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Nigel Farage is reportedly getting paid a record-breaking fee for I'm A Celebrity.

Nigel Farage, 59, has reportedly become the highest paid I'm A Celebrity contestant of all time as he lands in Australia ahead of the series launch.

Ant and Dec's hit reality show will return on Sunday, 19th November, and while ITV have not confirmed the line-up, reports of a leaked list see former politician Nigel Farage as part of the 2023 cast.

Meanwhile, the UKIP and Brexit party leader has been pictured landing in Brisbane Airport, adding to speculation he will be appearing on this year's series.

As well as this, it has now been reported just how much Nigel is being paid for his time in the jungle - and it's record-breaking for the show.

Nigel Farage was all smiles as he was pictured at Brisbane Airport ahead of I'm A Celebrity
Nigel Farage was all smiles as he was pictured at Brisbane Airport ahead of I'm A Celebrity. Picture: Shutterstock

According to The Sun, it has been reported Nigel will be paid a whopping £1.5million to appear on the show.

If these reports are true, this will make him the highest-paid I'm A Celebrity star of all time, ahead of Noel Edmonds who was reportedly paid £600,000 in 2018.

A TV insider told the publication: “Nigel has been at the top of the wish-list for I’m A Celeb bosses for years. They’ve offered him a huge fee as they know he’ll drive up viewing figures. Ant and Dec will love this signing.

“Nigel’s the ultimate Marmite character after his time on the Brexit frontline and won’t hold back in camp discussions.”

Nigel Farage is reportedly being paid £1.5million to appear on I'm A Celebrity
Nigel Farage is reportedly being paid £1.5million to appear on I'm A Celebrity. Picture: Getty

It has also been reported by the Mail Online that alongside his huge fee, Nigel was also allowed to fly out to Australia on a Business Class with Singapore Airlines - reportedly costing on average £9,000.

Nigel, who is a smoker, is also said to have made an arrangement with ITV bosses over his cigarette consumption.

It has been reported that they have promised him that his habit of smoking at least ten cigarettes each day can continue, but that it will have to happen off-camera.

Ant and Dec reveal starting date for I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here

According to reports, Nigel may also be given special permission to skip certain Busktucker Trials due to the injuries sustained to his spine following a plane crash back in 2010.

Arriving at Brisbane Airport this week, Nigel told the press: "I can't confirm I am doing it [I'm a Celeb] but I might be.

"I just think there is a big young audience out there that watches the programme which are worth talking to.

"I have been messing about on TikTok for the last few months and you would be surprised a lot of young people out there are interested in what I have got to say."

