I'm A Celebrity: How old is Jamie Lynn Spears, is she married and does she have children?

By Hope Wilson

How old is Jamie Lynn Spears, who is her husband and does she have any kids? Here is everything you need to know.

I'm A Celebrity is back with a bang and we couldn't be more excited.

With Ant and Dec at the helm, the brand new campmates are in safe hands as they compete in various Bushtucker Trials with the hopes of being crowned King or Queen of the Jungle. Previous winners have included footballer Jill Scott, Gogglebox favourite Scarlett Moffatt and X Factor singer Stacey Solomon, but who will be the 2023 champion?

One of the contestants vying for the crown is Jamie Lynn Spears.

As Britney Spears's sister, Jamie Lynn is best-known for playing the lead character in Zoey 101. But how old is Jamie Lynn Spears, is she married and does she have any children? Here is everything you need to know.

Jamie Lynn Spears is one of them I'm A Celebrity 2023 cast members. Picture: ITV

How old is Jamie Lynn Spears?

Jamie Lynn Spears is 32-years-old.

Speaking ahead of entering the jungle, Jamie Lynn described the kind of campmate she is, saying: "Hopefully I will be the person to help when needed and be a support to others. Who knows? I may need all the support. I really don’t know until I get in there…"

Is Jamie Lynn Spears married?

Jamie Lynn Spears is married to Jamie Watson.

When asked about what she's scared of when entering the jungle, Jamie Lynn said:

"Everything I have seen I have been afraid of. Absolutely every one of these trials I am dreading. I haven’t looked at any of them and thought, ‘Oh cool, I could do that one’. This is going to be terrifying."

Jamie Lynn Spears is married to Jamie Watson. Picture: Instagram/Jamie Lynn Spears

Does Jamie Lynn Spears have children?

Jamie Lynn Spears has two daughters, 15-year-old Maddie and five-year-old Ivey.

The Zoey 101 star shares her eldest daughter with her ex-fiancé Casey Aldridge and her youngest child with her husband Jamie.

