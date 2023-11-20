What happened between Jamie Lynn Spears and her sister Britney Spears?

20 November 2023, 22:30

What happened between Jamie Lynn Spears and her sister Britney Spears?
What happened between Jamie Lynn Spears and her sister Britney Spears? Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

Britney Spears and her sister Jamie Lynn Spears have a tumultuous relationship.

Jamie Lynn Spears, 32, has burst onto our screens as one of the I'm A Celebrity 2023 campmates.

Joining Nella Rose, Nigel Farage and Josie Gibson in the jungle, Jamie Lynn has already skydived and taken part in her first ever challenge alongside Marvin Humes and Nick Pickard.

Known for being a singer and actress, Jamie Lynn also has a very famous sister- Britney Spears. Despite being close during childhood, the singing sisters seem to have fallen out. Their relationship hit the headlines earlier this year with the release of Britney's book The Woman in Me.

But what happened between Jamie Lynn Spears and her sister Britney Spears? Here is everything we know so far.

Britney Spears and her sister Jamie Lynn Spears have had a difficult relationship
Britney Spears and her sister Jamie Lynn Spears have had a difficult relationship. Picture: Getty

Raised in Louisiana, Britney and Jamie Lynn were close when they were growing up, despite their nine year age gap.

However relations between the Spears sisters turned sour when Britney was placed under a conservatorship by her father Jamie Spears in 2008.

Britney claimed that her sister did not help her during this time and chose instead to side with her father as he controlled her assets.

Watch Jamie Lynn Spears's I'm A Celebrity introduction video here:

Meet I’m A Celebrity 2023 star Jamie Lynn Spears

Britney discussed the dissolution of their friendship in her memoir The Woman in Me, which was released earlier this year.

The pop icon said: "As I was fighting the conservatorship and receiving a lot of press attention, she was writing a book capitalising on it. She rushed out salacious stories about me, many of them hurtful and outrageous. I was really let down.

"Shouldn’t sisters be able to confess their fears or vulnerabilities to each other without that later being used as evidence of instability?"

Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears had a close relationship growing up
Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears had a close relationship growing up. Picture: Getty

Jamie Lynn had kept relatively quiet about her and Britney's relationship, however fans saw her discuss her family life with Fred Sirieix during an episode of I'm A Celebrity.

The First Dates star asked: "Your sister is obviously a superstar, you’re a superstar, why? How come the both of you, what made it?"

Jamie Lynn replied: "I think every family fights and has their stuff but I talked to her before I came here and we love each other."

Jamie Lynn Spears is one of them I'm A Celebrity 2023 cast members
Jamie Lynn Spears is one of them I'm A Celebrity 2023 cast members. Picture: ITV

Britney has also hinted that their relationship has softened as time as gone by as she revealed she had visited her younger sister on set this summer.

The former X Factor USA judge wrote: "It was nice to visit my sister on set last week !!! I’ve missed you guys so much !!! Loyal girls stay home but it’s so nice to visit family 😌 !!!"

