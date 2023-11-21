I'm A Celebrity viewers convinced Jamie Lynn Spears will quit show after 72 hours

By Alice Dear

Jamie Lynn Spears is already struggling to deal with the I'm A Celebrity jungle with crew members reportedly now on 'high alert'.

I'm A Celebrity viewers are convinced Jamie Lynn Spears, 32, will quit the show after 72 hours.

Britney Spears' sister has been struggling with her new environment ever since she arrived in Australia and met two of her new campmates Marvin Humes and Nick Pickard.

The Zoey 101 star started her journey on the show by skydiving out of a plane before taking on the 'Temple of Doom' bushtucker trial to earn the camp meals on their first night.

During Monday night's episode, Jamie became very emotional when being asked about her family, her sister and becoming pregnant at the age of 16-years-old to campmate Fred Sirieix.

Jamie Lynn Spears has admitted to struggling in her new environment on I'm A Celebrity, telling her campmates she is missing her children. Picture: ITV

Later, the campmates rallied around Jamie Lynn and ran her a bath after she tearfully admitted she was missing her children.

A source told The Sun this week that the celebrity has been isolating herself from camp and that on Saturday morning she stayed in bed.

They told the publication: “The entry trials for I’m A Celebrity are notoriously tough and Jamie wasn’t the only one who struggled through the challenges. But away from the cameras and scenes that aired on TV, it’s her behaviour in camp that has become obvious to crew.

“She has kept herself somewhat separate, not really socialising — and stayed in bed. It looked like she is really missing her family and, of course, unlike the other celebs, who are all from the UK and mostly know — or know of — each other, Jamie Lynn didn’t have immediate connections like that.”

Meet I’m A Celebrity 2023 star Jamie Lynn Spears

Viewers of the hit reality TV show have predicted that Jamie Lynn will quit the show before elimination voting begins, with many questioning whether she'll make sure to do 72 hours in the jungle to ensure her fee is paid in full.

One person commented on X (formerly Twitter): "Jamie is deffo going to quit before the end of the week," while another shared: "Jamie Lynn will stay just long enough to earn her fee then she’ll quit!"

A third noticed the star's behaviour and posted: "I have a feeling Jamie Lynn is gonna quit."

