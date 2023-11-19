I'm A Celebrity: How old is Fred Sirieix, who is he married to and does he have any children?

19 November 2023, 20:45

I'm A Celebrity 2023 is welcoming Fred Sirieix into the jungle
I'm A Celebrity 2023 is welcoming Fred Sirieix into the jungle. Picture: ITV/Instagram

First Dates star Fred Sirieix is heading into the famous I'm A Celeb jungle. Here's everything you need to know about him including his age, where he's from and family life.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Fred Sirieix has taken on his most dangerous TV challenge yet in the form of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! 2023.

Joining a star-studded line-up including the likes of Josie Gibson, Nigel Farage and Marvin Humes, the First Dates favourite will be swapping his life of comfort for hammocks, bugs and terrifying trials.

So as we watch Fred endure camp life from the safety of our own sofas, we take a closer look at all the facts you need to know about the favourite contestant.

From his age, to his career and his wife and children, here's a look at exactly who Fred Sirieix is.

Fred Sirieix and fianceé Fruitcake were love at first sight
Fred Sirieix and fianceé Fruitcake were love at first sight. Picture: Fred Sirieix/Instagram

Who is Fred Sirieix and how old is he?

Born on January 27 1972, Fred is currently 51 years old. From Limoges, France, French maître D has made a career out of his expertise in restaurant services and his experience with food and wine.

He is most famous for his role on First Dates but has also appeared on Gordan, Gino and Fred's Road Trip where he travelled parts of the world to explore their food culture.

Is Fred Sirieix married?

Fred is engaged to his longterm girlfriend known publicly as Fruitcake. Her real name has never been confirmed.

They went public with their engagement in March 2020 after years of dating and have even been on Celebrity Gogglebox together.

Despite being rather private about his romantic relationship and family, he has admitted it was love at first sight for the couple and they are currently planning a wedding in Jamaica.

Prior to Fruitcake, Fred was in a relationship with Alex who he was with for 12 years.

Meet I’m A Celebrity 2023 star Fred Sirieix

Who are Fred Sirieix's children?

From his previous relationship with Alex, Fred has two children Andrea and Lucien.

An incredibly proud father, his daughter Andrea is a professional diver and even claimed the Young Sports Personality of the Year Award in 2020. She has gone on to compete in the Olympics and has won many sporting awards for her profession.

Fred's son Lucien is around 12 years old and has given his dad some words of wisdom when it comes to his fear of snakes and the jungle, insisting he "shouldn't worry".

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

They Don't Teach This At School with Myleene Klass

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV and Movie News

Who is Josie Gibson's boyfriend, who has she dated and who is the father of her son?

Who is Josie Gibson's boyfriend, who has she dated and who is the father of her son?

Celebrities

I'm A Celebrity: Who is Danielle Harold, how old is she and when was she in EastEnders?

I'm A Celebrity: Who is Danielle Harold, how old is she and when was she in EastEnders?

I'm A Celebrity: How old is Marvin Humes, who is he married to and does he have children?

I'm A Celebrity: How old is Marvin Humes, who is he married to and does he have children?

I'm A Celebrity: How old is Grace Dent, is she married and does she have any children?

I'm A Celebrity: How old is Grace Dent, is she married and does she have any children?

I'm A Celebrity: How old is Nick Pickard, is he married and does he have any children?

I'm A Celebrity: How old is Nick Pickard, is he married and does he have any children?

I'm A Celebrity: How old is Jamie Lynn Spears, is she married and does she have children?

I'm A Celebrity: How old is Jamie Lynn Spears, is she married and does she have children?

I'm A Celebrity: Who is Nella Rose, how old is she and how is she famous?

I'm A Celebrity: Who is Nella Rose, how old is she and how is she famous?

I'm A Celebrity: How old is Nigel Farage, is he married and does he have children?

I'm A Celebrity: How old is Nigel Farage, is he married and does he have children?

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

They Don't Teach This At School

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Live Playlists on Global Player

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

How much Jamie Lynn Spears is being paid for I'm A Celebrity and her net worth

How much Jamie Lynn Spears is being paid for I'm A Celebrity and her net worth

Celebrities

Will there be a Married At First Sight UK reunion in 2023?

When is the Married At First Sight UK 2023 reunion?

Married At First Sight's Nathanial Valentino confirms bitter feud with co-star Laura Vaughan

Married At First Sight's Nathanial Valentino confirms bitter feud with co-star Laura Vaughan
Josie Gibson has signed up to the I'm A Celebrity jungle for 2023

Why is Josie Gibson famous? Age, son, where she's from and everything you need to know

Showbiz

Are Married At First Sight's Luke and Jay still together?

Are Married At First Sight's Luke and Jay still together?

Trending on Heart

Martin Lewis shares Black Friday advice and deals to help save thousands

Martin Lewis shares Black Friday advice and deals to help save thousands

Lifestyle

I'm A Celebrity 2023 has a line up including Josie Gibson, Nigel Farage and Fred Sirieix

Who is favourite to win I'm A Celebrity 2023? Latest odds revealed

Married At First Sight's Shona and Matt confirm secret relationship

Married At First Sight's Shona and Matt confirm secret relationship

Matt and Adrienne were paired together on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight: Are Adrienne and Matt still together?

Some of the Married At First Sight 2023 cast

Which Married At First Sight 2023 couples are still together and who has split up?

When was Married At First Sight reunion and final dinner party filmed?

When was the Married At First Sight reunion and final dinner party filmed?

Where is the Coca Cola truck tour stopping in 2022 and what is the full schedule?

Coca Cola Christmas Truck Tour 2023: Dates, locations and how to buy tickets

Lifestyle

Married At First Sight's Luke Worley shares health admission following dramatic dinner party

Married At First Sight's Luke Worley shares health admission following dramatic dinner party
Why is Nathanial not at the Married At First Sight final dinner party and reunion?

Why is Nathanial not at the Married At First Sight final dinner party and reunion?

Shona Maderson and Matt Pilmoor are said to be 'dating'

Married At First Sight's Shona Manderson 'dating' co-star Matt Pilmoor

Married At First Sight: Who is Brad Skelly's new girlfriend Hollie Baldwin?

Married At First Sight: Who is Brad Skelly's new girlfriend Hollie Baldwin?

Jennifer Aniston breaks her silence following Matthew Perry's death

Jennifer Aniston breaks her silence following Matthew Perry's death

Celebrities

The cast of Married At First Sight has revealed that this series will be full of argument and drama

Married At First Sight final episode: When does MAFS end?

Married At First Sight: Jordan and Erica cheating allegations explained

Married At First Sight: Jordan and Erica cheating allegations explained