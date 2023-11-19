I'm A Celebrity: How old is Fred Sirieix, who is he married to and does he have any children?

I'm A Celebrity 2023 is welcoming Fred Sirieix into the jungle. Picture: ITV/Instagram

First Dates star Fred Sirieix is heading into the famous I'm A Celeb jungle. Here's everything you need to know about him including his age, where he's from and family life.

Fred Sirieix has taken on his most dangerous TV challenge yet in the form of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! 2023.

Joining a star-studded line-up including the likes of Josie Gibson, Nigel Farage and Marvin Humes, the First Dates favourite will be swapping his life of comfort for hammocks, bugs and terrifying trials.

So as we watch Fred endure camp life from the safety of our own sofas, we take a closer look at all the facts you need to know about the favourite contestant.

From his age, to his career and his wife and children, here's a look at exactly who Fred Sirieix is.

Fred Sirieix and fianceé Fruitcake were love at first sight. Picture: Fred Sirieix/Instagram

Who is Fred Sirieix and how old is he?

Born on January 27 1972, Fred is currently 51 years old. From Limoges, France, French maître D has made a career out of his expertise in restaurant services and his experience with food and wine.

He is most famous for his role on First Dates but has also appeared on Gordan, Gino and Fred's Road Trip where he travelled parts of the world to explore their food culture.

Is Fred Sirieix married?

Fred is engaged to his longterm girlfriend known publicly as Fruitcake. Her real name has never been confirmed.

They went public with their engagement in March 2020 after years of dating and have even been on Celebrity Gogglebox together.

Despite being rather private about his romantic relationship and family, he has admitted it was love at first sight for the couple and they are currently planning a wedding in Jamaica.

Prior to Fruitcake, Fred was in a relationship with Alex who he was with for 12 years.

Meet I’m A Celebrity 2023 star Fred Sirieix

Who are Fred Sirieix's children?

From his previous relationship with Alex, Fred has two children Andrea and Lucien.

An incredibly proud father, his daughter Andrea is a professional diver and even claimed the Young Sports Personality of the Year Award in 2020. She has gone on to compete in the Olympics and has won many sporting awards for her profession.

Fred's son Lucien is around 12 years old and has given his dad some words of wisdom when it comes to his fear of snakes and the jungle, insisting he "shouldn't worry".