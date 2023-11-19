I'm A Celebrity: How old is Marvin Humes, who is he married to and does he have children?

I'm A Celebrity: How old is Marvin Humes, who is he married to and does he have children? Picture: Getty/ITV/Instagram/Marvin Humes

By Hope Wilson

How old is Marvin Humes, is he married and who are his kids? Here is everything you need to know.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

I'm A Celebrity is back with a bang and we couldn't be more excited.

With Ant and Dec at the helm, the brand new campmates are in safe hands as they compete in various Bushtucker Trials with the hopes of being crowned King or Queen of the Jungle. Previous winners have included footballer Jill Scott, Gogglebox favourite Scarlett Moffatt and X Factor singer Stacey Solomon, but who will be the 2023 champion?

One of the contestants vying for the crown is Marvin Humes. The JLS singer is no stranger to reality TV after first gaining fame on The X Factor back in 2008. Since then he has turned his hand to presenting, appearing on This Morning and The Voice UK.

How old is Marvin Humes, is he married and does he have any kids? Here is everything you need to know.

Marvin Humes is one of the contestants on I'm A Celebrity 2023. Picture: ITV

How old is Marvin Humes?

Marvin Humes is 38-years-old and from London.

Ahead of entering the jungle, Marvin said: "Most people know me for being a quarter of JLS but there is a lot more to me.

"I’ve not put myself out there like this before and I know I will want to try and win as many stars as possible for my campmates and my family watching. I would never have said ‘yes’ if I wasn’t a team player."

Marvin Humes first gained fame as part of JLS. Pictured here with Aston Merrygold, JB Gill and Oritsé Williams. Picture: Instagram/JLS

Who is Marvin Humes married to?

Marvin Humes is married to The Saturdays singer 34-year-old Rochelle Humes.

The pair wed in 2012 and tied the knot at Blenheim Palace.

Marvin explained his wife's reaction to him entering the jungle, saying: "When I first told Rochelle, she thought I was doing a prank on her.

"She thought I was nuts and she still can’t believe I’m doing it! This is the most daring thing I have ever done and I have never challenged myself this way before. It’s one million per cent harder than performing on stage and I woke up with knots in my stomach this morning thinking about it."

Marvin Humes has been married to Rochelle Humes since 2012. Picture: Instagram/Rochelle Humes

Does Marvin Humes have children?

Marvin Humes has three children with his wife Rochelle.

The couple share 10-year-old Alaia-Mai, six-year-old Valentina Raine and three-year-old Blake Hampton.

The JLS singer has admitted he will miss his children while in the jungle, saying: "If the kids send me a letter saying how much they miss me, I know I will be bawling my eyes out. I can’t go a day without seeing or speaking to them. It’s going to be super tough."

