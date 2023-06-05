Why is Josie Gibson famous? Age, son, where she's from and everything you need to know

Josie Gibson is poised to take over Phillip Schofield's spot on This Morning alongside Holly Willoughby but who is she? Here's everything you need to know about the TV star from her rise to fame to her family life.

This Morning has faced weeks of controversy following rumours of Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield's feud and then he's shock confession which became the reason he officially quit the popular ITV daytime show.

And now, ready to take back her spot on the sofa is Holly who will be joined by none other than Josie Gibson who will undoubtedly have all eyes and ears on her as she replaces Phillip for the first time.

A favourite amongst TV viewers, Josie already has a strong fan base who love her personality, down-to-earth attitude and hilarious ways, but as she's set to take on a more permanent position here's everything you need to know about her.

From why she's famous, to how old she is and her adorable son - here's all her important facts.

How old is Josie Gibson and where is she from?

Born on January 24th, 1985, Josie is currently 38 years old, making her four years younger than her co-host Holly.

One of Josie's most stand-out features is of course her brilliant accent which she achieved from growing up and living in Bristol.

She also still resides there with her son, but of course, commutes back and forth to London for her This Morning presenting duties.

Why is Josie Gibson famous?

Despite being a lovable household name for more than a decade now, Josie originally shot to fame when she won the eleventh series of Big Brother in 2010. Her bubbly personality shone through and viewers were only too happy to vote her as her winner.

She appeared on Big Brother alongside her love interest at the time John James which become one of her famous romances.

Since then, she also went into Celebrity Big Brother but walked out of the show just days later.

Josie continued to follow her TV path, appearing on shows including Celebrity Dinner Date in 2016 and The Jump in 2010.

Other career ventures include a fitness empire which consisted of an app and multiple DVDs releases.

She officially joined the This Morning team in 2019 as a competition announcer and got her first official spot on the famous blue sofa in 2021 when she had to stand in for Holly last minute.

Who is Josie Gibson's son?

Josie is the super proud mum of her son Reggie James who she had with her ex-partner Terry.

Aged four, she welcomed her bundle of joy in September 2018.