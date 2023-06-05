Why is Josie Gibson famous? Age, son, where she's from and everything you need to know

5 June 2023, 09:59 | Updated: 5 June 2023, 10:07

Josie Gibson takes her spot on the sofa alongside Holly Willoughby on This Morning
Josie Gibson takes her spot on the sofa alongside Holly Willoughby on This Morning. Picture: Josie Gibson/Instagram

Josie Gibson is poised to take over Phillip Schofield's spot on This Morning alongside Holly Willoughby but who is she? Here's everything you need to know about the TV star from her rise to fame to her family life.

This Morning has faced weeks of controversy following rumours of Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield's feud and then he's shock confession which became the reason he officially quit the popular ITV daytime show.

And now, ready to take back her spot on the sofa is Holly who will be joined by none other than Josie Gibson who will undoubtedly have all eyes and ears on her as she replaces Phillip for the first time.

A favourite amongst TV viewers, Josie already has a strong fan base who love her personality, down-to-earth attitude and hilarious ways, but as she's set to take on a more permanent position here's everything you need to know about her.

From why she's famous, to how old she is and her adorable son - here's all her important facts.

Josie Gibson walking outside in a blue floral dress
Josie Gibson has become a favourite with viewers thanks to her fun and down-to-earth personality. Picture: Alamy

How old is Josie Gibson and where is she from?

Born on January 24th, 1985, Josie is currently 38 years old, making her four years younger than her co-host Holly.

One of Josie's most stand-out features is of course her brilliant accent which she achieved from growing up and living in Bristol.

She also still resides there with her son, but of course, commutes back and forth to London for her This Morning presenting duties.

Read more: Phillip Schofield reveals truth about Holly Willoughby fall out as pair no longer speak

Read more: Alison Hammond 'really struggling' as she breaks down in tears over Phillip Schofield

Josie Gibson shoeless on her Big Brother winning night alongside host and presenter Davina McCall wearing a black sequin mini dress
Josie Gibson won Big Brother in 2010 after proving a firm favourite with those that votes. Picture: Alamy
Josie Gibson in Mexico with her son Reggie after he broke her arm
Josie Gibson has four-year-old son Reggie James with her ex partner. Picture: Josie Gibson/Instagram

Why is Josie Gibson famous?

Despite being a lovable household name for more than a decade now, Josie originally shot to fame when she won the eleventh series of Big Brother in 2010. Her bubbly personality shone through and viewers were only too happy to vote her as her winner.

She appeared on Big Brother alongside her love interest at the time John James which become one of her famous romances.

Since then, she also went into Celebrity Big Brother but walked out of the show just days later.

Josie continued to follow her TV path, appearing on shows including Celebrity Dinner Date in 2016 and The Jump in 2010.

Other career ventures include a fitness empire which consisted of an app and multiple DVDs releases.

She officially joined the This Morning team in 2019 as a competition announcer and got her first official spot on the famous blue sofa in 2021 when she had to stand in for Holly last minute.

Who is Josie Gibson's son?

Josie is the super proud mum of her son Reggie James who she had with her ex-partner Terry.

Aged four, she welcomed her bundle of joy in September 2018.

Latest News

See more Latest News

CBI pension trustees weigh options with lobby group’s fate in balance

UK & World

Spaceport Cornwall chief Quinn blasts off for Slingshot job

UK & World

Princess Eugenie announces birth of second child

UK & World

Ukraine war: What online evidence reveals about Kyiv's 'large-scale offensive' in Donetsk

UK & World

Martin Brundle reviews the Spanish GP after Max Verstappen victory and Mercedes resurgence

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Love Island couples that have gone against the odds and stayed together

Every Love Island couple who are still together from the show

Molly Marsh has joined the Love Island line up

Inside Love Island star Molly Marsh's celebrity lifestyle with Coronation Street star mum

TV & Movies

Ella Thomas has joined the Love Island cast

Inside Love Island star Ella Thomas' celebrity lifestyle and connection to Brad Pitt

TV & Movies

Maya Jama wears white cut out crochet dress while walking into the Love Island villa

Maya Jama's Love Island crochet dress: Where is it from and how much did it cost?

Showbiz

Holly Willoughby and Ruth Langsford had an awkward moment on This Morning

Awkward moment Holly Willoughby forced to speak to Ruth Langsford on This Morning

TV & Movies

Hocus Pocus is returning for a third film

Hocus Pocus 3 is in the works at Disney, confirms studio executive

TV & Movies

Maya Jama wearing a hot pink dress alongside the entrance to the villa and a statement neon sign

Where is summer Love Island filmed? Everything you need to know about the new villa

TV & Movies

Britain's Got Talent guitarist Harry Churchill surprised by Queen's Brain May

Britain's Got Talent guitarist Harry Churchill gets amazing surprise from Queen's Brian May

Showbiz

Sue Radford enjoyed a half term break

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford enjoys family holiday without daughter Millie as she prepares to give birth

TV & Movies

Maya Jama wearing a bikini, sexy red cut out dress and a pink mini dress

Maya Jama facts: Age, height, net worth and her rise to fame

Showbiz

Love Island has confirmed an official summer start date

What time does summer Love Island 2023 start tonight and how long is it on for?

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby addresses Phillip Schofield scandal on This Morning

Holly Willoughby This Morning statement in full: What did she say about Phillip Schofield?

Showbiz

Holly Willoughby is wearing a white midi dress

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her white dress from Reiss

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby will make a statement about Phillip Schofield

Holly Willoughby to make emotional statement about Phillip Schofield as she returns to This Morning

TV & Movies

The RQ Water Experience Park and Spa is set to open in June.

World’s first seven-star waterpark to open in Europe this summer

Lifestyle