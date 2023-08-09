Who is Josie Gibson's new boyfriend?

9 August 2023, 12:33 | Updated: 9 August 2023, 13:10

Josie Gibson has spoken out about her new partner
Josie Gibson has spoken out about her new partner. Picture: Alamy/Instagram Josie Gibson

By Hope Wilson

Josie Gibson has revealed she has found love – but who is her boyfriend, how long have they been together and how did they meet?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

This Morning favourite Josie Gibson, 38, has revealed she has a new boyfriend.

During an episode of Shopping with Keith Lemon, Josie spoke about her budding romance with her mystery partner.

The Big Brother winner said: "There is someone in my life at the moment but it’s early stages. It’s that bit where you’ve got the flutters, can’t-wait-to see-them vibes – you get a little bit nervous.

"I’ve said I love you. It’s best to just get it out of the way, I don’t like playing games.”

Josie Gibson has opened up about her love life
Josie Gibson has opened up about her love life. Picture: Instagram/Josie Gibson

Earlier this year, Josie was romantically linked to her This Morning colleague, Sam Morter, after the TV presenter shared an Instagram post of her and the cameraman holding hands in front of the Eiffel Tower.

The sweet picture gained a lot of attention online, with fans speculating on the pair's relationship status.

One user commented: "What have I missed is Josie getting married? ❤️" and another posting: "Ah Josie you deserve all the happiness in world he's a lucky guy xx"

Fellow This Morning presenter Alison Hammond fuelled speculation by leaving a comment saying: "I’m flying out tomorrow, so excited for this wedding 💒" and "Beautiful couple 😍."

However Josie was quick to squash rumours that she and Sam were a couple by sharing an Instagram video clarifying their relationship status.

Watch Josie's Instagram video here:

Josie Gibson denies dating rumours

Josie has not publicly announced who her partner is, however the Daily Mail are reporting that her new love is cameraman Sam.

The Big Brother alum is mum to 6-year-old Reggie from a previous relationship and was romantically involved with fellow Big Brother contestant John James Parton during their time on the show.

Josie Gibson has not publicly revealed who her new partner is
Josie Gibson has not publicly revealed who her new partner is. Picture: Instagram/Josie Gibson

Josie became a household name after winning Big Brother in 2010.

She then went on to take part in Ultimate Big Brother and The Jump before becoming a TV regular on This Morning.

