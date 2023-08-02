This Morning star Emma Kenny gives birth after secret pregnancy

This Morning star Emma Kenny has given birth. Picture: Instagram/Emma Kenny

This Morning favourite Emma Kenny has given birth to a baby girl.

This Morning star Emma Kenny, 50, has given birth to a baby girl after keeping her pregnancy a secret.

The TV favourite surprised fans with an emotional Instagram post detailing her pregnancy and love for her daughter who she and husband Pete have named Etta-Blue.

The happy mum also posted a selection of cute pictures of the newborn.

In the powerful post, Emma detailed her fertility struggle and bravely opened up about prior miscarriages.

Emma Kenny with husband Pete and daughter Etta-Blue. Picture: Instagram/Emma Kenny

Emma said, "I’ve waited 10 years to finally hold you in my arms. With every miscarriage I tried to learn to be grateful and accepting of what I had. I tried to dampen my desire to be a mother to another child, to find peace in my natural infertility and yet it felt so unnatural all in the same moment."

"I have spent the last 9 months hiding my pregnancy, travelling the country with my theatre show, filming my YouTube crime content, and working on as many projects as possible in a bid to distract myself from the growing hope and possibility that this time you may just become a reality, and that this time things will end in in the sweetness of joy, instead of the agony of loss."

Newborn Etta-Blue has brought a lot of joy to her parents. Picture: Instagram/Emma Kenny

"For the past 38 weeks you have grown quietly, you have allowed me a symptomless and easy pregnancy, and whilst your arrival was by far the most dramatic, I feel a blindsiding giddy glee knowing you finally decided to announce your presence in a way that none of us could ignore.

"Your beauty is breathtaking, your company perfect, your presence utterly profound, and whilst I grieve the years I wish we could have had together, I know that you are meant to be mine right now, and not a minute sooner."

"Etta-Blue, you have healed more than you’ll ever know, and reminded me of the wonder of being, even in the face of loss and suffering. I cannot wait to share your adventures. All my love, all my heart, all my hope…..mummy xxxx (Etta-Blue born 12.50am 30/07/2023) “Love knows no difference between life and death. The one who gives you a reason to live is also the one who takes your breath away” Mirza Asadullah Khan Ghalib"

Baby Etta-Blue with proud dad Pete. Picture: Instagram/Emma Kenny

The post was filled with loving comments including one from fellow This Morning presenter Josie Gibson who said, "Omg!!!! Awwwww Emma I'm.so made up for you."

Resident This Morning vet Dr Scott Miller also commented, "Congratulations Emma, you warrior! Xx"

Heart's Lucy Horobin added, "I am beyond thrilled for you, Pete and the boys! This is such wonderful, magical news! Congratulations to you all, she’s beautiful 💕💕💕"

Emma kept the pregnancy a secret until her Instagram post. Picture: Instagram/Emma Kenny

This is the TV star's third child. She shares sons Tyde, 16 and and Evan, 14 with ex-husband Andy.

