This Morning's Iris Jones explains real reason she split from Egyptian toyboy

25 July 2023, 15:01

This Morning's Iris Jones explains real reason she split with Egyptian toyboy
This Morning's Iris Jones explains real reason she split with Egyptian toyboy. Picture: Iris Jones/Facebook/ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Iris Jones revealed that she and husband Mohamed Ibriham had split after two years of marriage last week.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

This Morning icon Iris Jones, 83, has revealed the real reasons she split from toyboy Mohamed Ibriham, 37, after two years of marriage.

The pensioner found fame back in 2020 when she appeared on This Morning to talk about her romance with Mohamed, making shocking confessions about their sex life that left Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby hysterical.

Now, the romance between the couple is over, with Iris admitting she has now replaced her husband with a Bengal cat who she has named Mr Tibbs.

In a recent interview following their split, Iris explained that she decided to end their marriage because she had become tired of looking after him.

Iris Jones pictured with her husband Mohamed Ibriham before their split
Iris Jones pictured with her husband Mohamed Ibriham before their split. Picture: Iris Jones/Facebook

Speaking to the Mail Online, Iris said: "We used to have a great sex life but then it dwindled to nothing because I was always so tired from looking after him. I would do all his cooking, cleaning and tidying."

Iris believes she is better off without him, admitting she wishes she had listened to her family and friends.

Iris Jones with her new companion, Bengal cat Mr Tibbs
Iris Jones with her new companion, Bengal cat Mr Tibbs. Picture: Iris Jones/Facebook

Speaking of her new companion, Iris said: "I'm happy just being here on my own with my Bengal cat Mr Tibbs, he's the new love of my life. I'm glad I've got rid of Mohamed."

She explained that she threw Mohamed out of their home in Weston-super-Mare last month and she hasn't heard from him since then.

"He's taken all his things with him and I've no idea where he is but he won't be welcome back here I can tell you that", she said.

Reflecting on her marriage to Mohamed, Iris said: "My friend said it was meant to be, she's very spiritual, I think it was his image that I fell in love with him, if he was bald and had a pot-bellied I doubt I would have become infatuated with him.

"I certainly don't feel love for him at the moment, what I do feel is stupid and I should have known better."

Related video:

80-year-old Iris shocks This Morning with x-rated sex confessions

Iris went on: "I don't know where he's living, where he's working, who's doing his washing I just haven't seen him but some friends have seen him around Weston.

"He took it very badly, he didn't see it coming but that's the way it is. You move on now, don't you.

"I don't know what will happen now, he will want to give his side to the story because in any marriage break up there is always two sides to the story, I admit to all that, I am not the easiest person to get on with.

"I'm very self-opinionated and I want things done my way and it was very hard to have a bloke come into my home after 27 years celibacy and having to look after him, it was hard, but it just didn't work out."

Iris and Mohammed have split after two years of marriage
Iris and Mohammed have split after two years of marriage. Picture: Iris Jones/Facebook

Iris said that since she split with Mohamed, people have being saying 'told you so', however, she does not regret the relationship.

"To be fair, I don't regret the good times, but I was blinded by love, I wish we hadn't got married now, I wish we had just been partners but like I say it's too late and it's done now, although a new chapter in my life has opened up", she said.

Iris went on: "I don't think he married me to come to England but to be honest, I don't really know as he doesn't open up, that was another reason we split as he thought I was a blabbermouth but I like talking to people.

"Maybe I didn't really know him, I was married to my first husband for 30 years before we got divorced and I realise now my first husband was the best of the lot. He's dead now but would have been horrified by all this.

"There is no way I will have him back and now my love and attention is focused on my cat Mr Tibbs. He's all that matters, I adore him and he never complains."

Read more:

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Timothy Spall and Anne Reid star in the BBC true crime drama.

How many episodes of The Sixth Commandment are there? When it is next on BBC One and who's in the cast?

TV & Movies

The Sixth Commandment is a horrifying true story, dramatised by the BBC.

The Sixth Commandment: What’s the real story behind the series

TV & Movies

Timothy Spall weight loss: Inside The Sixth Commandment actor's health transformation

Timothy Spall weight loss: Inside The Sixth Commandment actor's health transformation

Big Brother is returning to TV screens this autumn on ITV.

Big Brother to bring back iconic housemates for explosive ITV reboot

TV & Movies

Coldplay World Tour 2024: How to get tickets, prices, presale, locations and dates explained

Coldplay World Tour 2024: How to get tickets, prices, presale, locations and dates explained

Trending on Heart

The budget retailer has expanded its handy service to include 32 new locations in London.

Primark launches click and collect at 32 more stores across the UK

Shopping

Stacey Solomon shares footage of Joe Swash's wedding vows as they mark anniversary

Stacey Solomon shares footage of Joe Swash's wedding vows as they mark anniversary

Tourists are questioning whether or not to cancel upcoming trips to Greece.

How to cancel your holiday to Greece: Rights, insurance and cancellations explained

Travel

Children can eat free and restaurants and cafe's across the UK

Where can kids eat for free in the summer holidays? Full list of restaurants

Lifestyle

King Charles smirking while wearing his royal regalia

Why did King Charles get a pay rise? A look at the details

Showbiz

Jimmy Karz played greedy schoolboy Bruce Bogtrotter in the hit 1996 film Matilda.

Matilda's Bruce Bogtrotter unrecognisable after quitting fame to become a doctor

TV & Movies

Women walking and hold fans to protect themselves from the sun alongside a picture of Greece and the wildfires

When will the European heatwave end?

Lifestyle

People walking in London in the rain with umbrellas next to people holding their hands to the sunshine

August weather forecast: Will the UK finally get some sun?

Lifestyle

Jet2 and TUI have cancelled all flights and holidays which were due to depart to Rhodes today.

Major airlines Jet2 and TUI cancel all flights to Rhodes as wildfires rage on

Travel

Love Island stars Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are engaged!

Molly-Mae Hague engaged to Tommy Fury after surprise romantic proposal

Celebrities

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford has quit social media

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford announces she’s quitting social media before luxury holiday

Gemma Collins has revealed why she's cancelled her wedding

Gemma Collins cancels her wedding to fiancé Rami Hawash

Vogue and Spencer have opened up about their sex lives

Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams reveal bedroom hot streak that ‘will upset a lot of parents’
Josie Gibson could join I'm A Celeb this year

I'm A Celebrity 2023 rumoured line up revealed including huge This Morning star

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon will host Channel 4's brand new DIY makeover show, Bricking It.

Stacey Solomon Bricking It: Start date and what it's about

TV & Movies