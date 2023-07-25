This Morning's Iris Jones explains real reason she split from Egyptian toyboy

This Morning's Iris Jones explains real reason she split with Egyptian toyboy. Picture: Iris Jones/Facebook/ITV

By Alice Dear

Iris Jones revealed that she and husband Mohamed Ibriham had split after two years of marriage last week.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

This Morning icon Iris Jones, 83, has revealed the real reasons she split from toyboy Mohamed Ibriham, 37, after two years of marriage.

The pensioner found fame back in 2020 when she appeared on This Morning to talk about her romance with Mohamed, making shocking confessions about their sex life that left Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby hysterical.

Now, the romance between the couple is over, with Iris admitting she has now replaced her husband with a Bengal cat who she has named Mr Tibbs.

In a recent interview following their split, Iris explained that she decided to end their marriage because she had become tired of looking after him.

Iris Jones pictured with her husband Mohamed Ibriham before their split. Picture: Iris Jones/Facebook

Speaking to the Mail Online, Iris said: "We used to have a great sex life but then it dwindled to nothing because I was always so tired from looking after him. I would do all his cooking, cleaning and tidying."

Iris believes she is better off without him, admitting she wishes she had listened to her family and friends.

Iris Jones with her new companion, Bengal cat Mr Tibbs. Picture: Iris Jones/Facebook

Speaking of her new companion, Iris said: "I'm happy just being here on my own with my Bengal cat Mr Tibbs, he's the new love of my life. I'm glad I've got rid of Mohamed."

She explained that she threw Mohamed out of their home in Weston-super-Mare last month and she hasn't heard from him since then.

"He's taken all his things with him and I've no idea where he is but he won't be welcome back here I can tell you that", she said.

Reflecting on her marriage to Mohamed, Iris said: "My friend said it was meant to be, she's very spiritual, I think it was his image that I fell in love with him, if he was bald and had a pot-bellied I doubt I would have become infatuated with him.

"I certainly don't feel love for him at the moment, what I do feel is stupid and I should have known better."

Related video:

80-year-old Iris shocks This Morning with x-rated sex confessions

Iris went on: "I don't know where he's living, where he's working, who's doing his washing I just haven't seen him but some friends have seen him around Weston.

"He took it very badly, he didn't see it coming but that's the way it is. You move on now, don't you.

"I don't know what will happen now, he will want to give his side to the story because in any marriage break up there is always two sides to the story, I admit to all that, I am not the easiest person to get on with.

"I'm very self-opinionated and I want things done my way and it was very hard to have a bloke come into my home after 27 years celibacy and having to look after him, it was hard, but it just didn't work out."

Iris and Mohammed have split after two years of marriage. Picture: Iris Jones/Facebook

Iris said that since she split with Mohamed, people have being saying 'told you so', however, she does not regret the relationship.

"To be fair, I don't regret the good times, but I was blinded by love, I wish we hadn't got married now, I wish we had just been partners but like I say it's too late and it's done now, although a new chapter in my life has opened up", she said.

Iris went on: "I don't think he married me to come to England but to be honest, I don't really know as he doesn't open up, that was another reason we split as he thought I was a blabbermouth but I like talking to people.

"Maybe I didn't really know him, I was married to my first husband for 30 years before we got divorced and I realise now my first husband was the best of the lot. He's dead now but would have been horrified by all this.

"There is no way I will have him back and now my love and attention is focused on my cat Mr Tibbs. He's all that matters, I adore him and he never complains."

Read more: