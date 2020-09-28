Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield scolded by 81-year-old Iris' Egyptian lover, 36, for calling him 'toyboy'

Iris Jones and her boyfriend Mohamed appeared on This Morning via video link from Cairo, Egypt, today.

This Morning legend Iris Jones appeared on the show again today with her younger man Mohamed.

The 81-year-old went viral earlier this year after going into extreme detail about her sex life with her younger boyfriend, telling Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield that it was like 'riding a horse'.

Today, the pair appeared together for the first time to update viewers on their love life, as well as to hit back at the media for branding him a 'toyboy'.

Holly and Phil were shocked by Iris' comments. Picture: ITV

Mohamed told a red-faced Holly and Phil: "I am angry about the saying 'toyboy' in the media, you say 'toyboy', I am not a boy, I am a man. Please do not say that again."

Iris then added: "'Toyboy' means a game, our life is not a game. Normally, Mohamed is very shy when he’s speaking, he’s not shy in bed."

Iris and Mohamed appeared on This Morning together. Picture: ITV

A shocked Holly then replied: "You felt he slightly overshared when he was on the show..."

Iris then retorted: "He said 'why was I so graphic?'... because I speak to the truth".

Speaking about their plans to get married, Iris said: "We are trying to rush the Egyptian embassy and the home office in Britain to get the papers sorted out so we can say we’re well and truly married, and age makes no difference to love.

Mohamed wasn't happy about being labelled 'toyboy'. Picture: ITV

"I never ever dreamed about a perfect love, but when i met Mohamed the dream came true. It is true love, the age gap disappears into the distance."

The couple met on Facebook on June 21 2019. Speaking about their meeting, Iris said: "Mohamed messaged me cos we had lots of interests - archaeology general knowledge, I always wanted to go to Egypt, he said he’d be a tour guide, from there it escalated into full blown love".

Iris hit headlines back in January after revealing that she 'couldn't walk after her first night of passion with Mohamed.

As Holly and Phil probed Iris, she said: "The first night was pretty rough, it was rough.

Iris first appeared on This Morning in January. Picture: ITV

"Nobody has been with me for 35 years, I thought I was a born again virgin."

She added: "I couldn’t walk the next day, I felt as if I had been riding a horse.

"Saddle sores doesn't even come close, we actually used a whole tube KY jelly (lubricant)."

