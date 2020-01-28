Holly Willoughby shocked as lovestruck pensioner, 80, shares graphic details about sex with Egyptian toyboy, 35

Iris Jones opened up about her toyboy boyfriend during an interview on This Morning.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were left gobsmacked during today’s This Morning, as Iris Jones opened up about her whirlwind romance with a 35-year-old toyboy.

The 80-year-old appeared on the show to talk about falling in love with Mohamed Irbriham after the pair met online.

But things soon turned X-rated when she began discussing her first ‘night of passion’ with the Egyptian 'Adonis'.

As Holly and Phil probed Iris, she said: “The first night was pretty rough, it was rough.

“Nobody has been with me for 35 years, I thought I was a born again virgin.”

Phil and Holly were left in hysterics by the X-rated chat. Picture: ITV

As Holly, 38, and Phil, 57, burst into laughter, she continued: “I couldn’t walk the next day, I felt as if I had been riding a horse.

“Saddle sores doesn't even come close, we actually used a whole tube KY jelly (lubricant).”

And viewers were shocked by the chat, as one wrote on Twitter: “Can Iris have a daily slot on @thismorning ?! #nofilter.”

“Iris is my hero of the week @thismorning #KYJelly,” said another, while a third added: “Iris on #ThisMorning has just had the best TV Moment of decade.”

Iris is my hero of the week 😂 @thismorning #KYJelly 🐎 — Kerri Doherty (@KerriDoherty26) January 28, 2020

Iris’s Egyptian Toyboy!! All the best to ya love, using all the KY under the sun 😂🥰 @thismorning — Chloe Van HarDING (@Chloevanhar_din) January 28, 2020

Can Iris have a daily slot on @thismorning ?! 😂😳 #nofilter — Charlotte Lee 💗 (@char_lee29) January 28, 2020

During the chat, Iris, from Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, revealed that Mohamed had proposed for her after they were chatting online for just 15 days.

Despite Iris’ two sons disapproving of her new love, the widowed pensioner then flew over to Cairo to meet her 6ft 2 boyfriend, and said she fell for him straight away.

While the pair wanted to get married, unfortunately they didn’t have the right paperwork and were unable to legally tie the knot.

The British Embassy told Iris she needed her divorce papers and a certificate of no impediment to prove she was free to marry again.

However, they are still planning on having a wedding in the near future, when Mohammed’s visa is sorted.

When Holly and Phil asked Iris if she was worried that her toyboy was scamming her, Iris said: “Lots of people warned me about that, and my sons warned me, but I knew from the conversations we had that he was very genuine.”

Irish then went on to hit back at some headlines which claimed Mohammed was ‘unemployed’ and ‘homeless’, as she added: “He’s not unemployed, he’s a qualified engineer of welding, he stays in a house owned by his parents and he said he will sign a prenup.”

A statement from Mohammed was then read out, which said: “I love Iris to the point of madness I will not look at frustrating opinions, love knows no boundaries.”