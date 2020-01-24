Ruth Langsford baffled as she's told to ‘squat while making the bed’ by cleaning expert

Ruth Langsford was told to squat while making the bed. Picture: ITV

The presenter was told she could 'burn more calories' by squatting while cleaning.

This Morning viewers were left very confused today as a cleaning expert gave advice on how people can burn calories while doing the housework.

While discussing how people can get fit in the New Year, the expert showed presenters Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes how ironing, making the bed and hoovering can get your heartbeat rising.

But it was one particular segment which baffled fans as Ruth was told to ‘squat’ while making the bed and set a timer of three minutes to stay active.

As Ruth, 59, tried it out, Eamonn joked: “I’m getting a good view from over hear,” while watching from the sidelines.

Ruth Langsford was told to 'squat' while making the bed. Picture: ITV

However, viewers were not impressed, as one joked: “How many calories do you burn off when you lift your feet so someone can vacuum under them? #thismorning”

“Grab your mattress and squat? You’re definitely having us on here #Thismorning,” said a second.

A third added: ““Wiping the floor with a clothe instead of a mop will burn 187 calories in 30 minutes? That's cr**. Get on a treadmill. #ThisMorning.”

Elsewhere on the show, Pierce Harris actor Jonathan Wrather appeared on This Morning to discuss his return to Emmerdale.

ITV viewers were left shocked last night after Pierce returned to the soap as Graham Foster’s killer.

He was jailed almost three years ago after raping wife Rhona Goskirk on their wedding day.

And now he’s back with a vengeance after seemingly killing Graham with a log.

When appearing on This Morning, the star opened up on the dramatic scenes, teasing that the killer could still be out there.

He said: “It could be any of those contenders, just because you’ve seen me [doesn’t mean it’s me]… We might find out tonight, we might do.”

Jonathon then went on: “Pierce is on a crusade to save Rhona from Graham. I think he believes he has rehabilitated himself, and he has. He has been trying to get himself into a better place.”