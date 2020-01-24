Who is Emmerdale's Pierce Harris? Everything you need to know about Graham Foster's murderer

Everything you need to know about Pierce Harris. Picture: ITV

By Naomi Bartram

Pierce Harris was identified as Graham Foster’s killer after a week of eerie episodes.

It’s been a huge week on Emmerdale after Graham Foster’s murder played out on our screens.

But fans of the ITV soap were shocked to find out the man who killed Graham (Andrew Scarborough) is none other than Pierce Harris (Jonathan Wrather).

So after the dramatic reveal, here’s everything you need to know about Pierce.

Graham Foster was murdered in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

Who is Pierce Harris in Emmerdale?

Pierce is the evil ex husband of Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry), who raped her on their wedding day.

He arrived in January 2016 as the husband of Tess Harris but when Tess died in a car crash he started a relationship with Paddy’s wife Rhona.

Read More: Emmerdale spoilers: Why did Aaron Dingle leave and when will he return?

Throughout their marriage, Pierce’s treatment of Rhona got worse and worse until he forced her into having sex without her consent.

After months of abuse, Rhona eventually reported the crime and the case went to trial.

Read More: Hollyoaks spoilers: Ex-EastEnders actor Richard Blackwood joins soap as mystery villain

He was eventually jailed for his crimes three years ago and seemed to show some remorse when Rhona visited him in jail.

Rhona was previously told he was being released on parole.

Pierce was sent to prison for the rape of his wife. Picture: ITV

Who killed Graham in Emmerdale?

There was a huge twist during Emmerdale’s whodunnit week as Pierce wasn’t even in the line up to kill Graham Foster.

Multiple suspects have been in the frame for wanting him dead, with each episode telling the fateful night from a different perspective.

The first part of Thursday’s explosive episode showed Graham arguing with Andrea Tate (Anna Nightingale) and her husband Jamie (Alexander Lincoln).

Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) then became furious with Graham after it was revealed he was moving to France with his ex Rhona and their son Leo.

But right at the end of the instalment, Pierce was seen delivering the killer blow to Graham with a log after returning to the village.

Why did Pierce kill Graham?

The ITV soap is set to reveal the details of why Pierce returned to the village in Friday 24 January's episode where the events will be told from Graham's perspective.

But we assume it's got something to do with his ex Rhona...

Who is Pierce actor Jonathan Wrather?

Jonathan Wrather previously played former factory boss Joe Carter in Coronation Street from 2002-2003.

He has also had regular roles in Family Affairs and Crossroads, as well as short stints on Holby City, Doctors, Casualty, Silent Witness, Waterloo Road and The Bill.