Hollyoaks spoilers: Ex-EastEnders actor Richard Blackwood joins soap as mystery villain

By Naomi Bartram

Former EastEnders star Richard Blackwood has reportedly joined Hollyoaks.

There’s a lot of drama over on Hollyoaks right now, following Warren Fox’s return to the village earlier this month.

And now things are set to heat up even more as former EastEnders actor Richard Blackwood, 48, will be joining the soap as a brand new villain.

The actor, who is best known for playing Vincent Hubbard in the BBC soap, was previously spotted leaving a secret meeting at the Hollyoaks studios in Liverpool, sparking rumours he's joining the Channel 4 soap.

A source has since told The Sun: “Richard has already filmed his first scenes and he is settling in well.” However, a Channel 4 spokeswoman declined to comment.

Richard Blackwood is joining Hollyoaks. Picture: Getty Images

The publication states he is set to take on the role of a villain form Warren Fox's past who will rival the village’s notorious bad boy.

Richard last appeared on EastEnders two years ago when his character Vincent was held at gunpoint by a corrupt police officer, but his fate was kept a secret.

Since his time on The Square, the actor appeared on Dancing On Ice last year but was eliminated with professional partner Carlotta Edwards after just two weeks.

This comes after Warren Fox actor Jamie Lomas previously teased ‘a well known face’ would be joining the cast.

Ahead of his return, the 44-year-old told Digital Spy: "Warren grew up in a children's home, so they're going to explore that.

"They've got a character coming in as part of that. I can't say who's playing the character, but it's a well-known face.

"They're going to team these two up together and delve into their past, so it's very exciting and it's going to be a long-running story.

"It'll be exciting for the fans and exciting for me to play. I think people will be excited by the storyline..."