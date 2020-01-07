Hollyoaks devastated as they predict deathly twist for Tony after finally escaping Breda

By Naomi Bartram

Hollyoaks fans were horrified last night as Tony Hutchinson was stabbed for a second time.

Things took a shock turn in Hollyoaks Later on Monday evening when serial killer Breda McQueen was finally killed off.

In the spin off to the Channel 4 soap - which aired on January 6 at 9pm - Breda (Moya Brady) finally revealed the truth behind her murder spree to son Sylver (David Tag) and daughter Goldie (Chelsee Healey).

After confessing to a string of brutal killings, evil Breda covered the entire farm house in petrol and set it alight, determined to bring down everyone in it.

But while Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) and Silver finally killed the villain, viewers were heartbroken when fan favourite Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) also seemingly met his end in the episode’s final moments.

Breda McQueen was finally killed off. Picture: E4

Earlier in the programme, Tony was stabbed with a pitch fork as he launched himself at Breda.

Despite Mercedes trying to stop him bleeding to death, the character began to lose consciousness and not even Goldie could find a pulse.

Luckily, John Paul showed up with an ambulance, but with Tony seemingly laying lifeless, viewers took to Twitter with their theories.

Tony seemingly bled to death in Hollyoaks Later. Picture: E4

“IS THAT IT??? I HAVE SO MANY QUESTIONS?? IS TONY DEAD? IS SYLVER DEAD? IS BREDA ACTUALLY DEAD?,” wrote one person.

Another viewer penned: “@Hollyoaks IF TONY IS DEAD FOR REAL #HollyoaksLater. THERE IS NO WAY WE WAITED THIS LONG FOR HIM TO DIE. NO. I REFUSE TO BELIEVE.”

The scene with Tony and Mercedes near the of #Hollyoaks.... I'm not crying..... YOU'RE CRYING 😭 — dave (@Impactdave) January 7, 2020

Just when that witch Breda died now shes been replaced by this Monster 😫 Tony MUST live. We have suffered enough pic.twitter.com/PrZXuk7YDe — Ruelle_33 (@33Ruelle) January 7, 2020

While a third wrote: “The scene with Tony and Mercedes near the of #Hollyoaks.... I'm not crying..... YOU'RE CRYING.”

And a fourth added: “If tony dies I won’t watch hollyoaks ever again.”

Just months ago, the Hollyoaks veteran - who joined the soap in 1995 - was knifed by Breda after he worked out that she killed his son Harry Thompson.

While fans of the show were led to believe he died, it turned out Breda was keeping him prisoner at the abandoned farm and has been torturing him in a pig pen ever since.