Hollyoaks fans left in tears as Kieron Richardson leaves soap after 14 years as Ste Hay

Kieron Richardson said goodbye to Hollyoaks village last night as his controversial far right storyline came to an emotional close.

Hollyoaks fans were left shocked earlier in the week after evil Stuart fell to his death off a cliff while trying to murder Ste Hay.

But after Ste managed to get away, he was finally able to escape the far-right racist gang.

And in last night's first look episode on E4, Ste decided to leave Chester to turn his back on his turbulent few months.

After spending the night with Azim, Ste's brotherhood tattoo got in the way of their blossoming romance and things turned awkward.

Sami then warned Ste to stay away from his brother, so he sent Leela and Peri a text to say he's going to stay in Newcastle for a while.

And fans were devasted by the departure, as one wrote on Twitter: “Once again kierons got me in tears is is 2020 yet i miss ste already #hollyoaks”

“Aww! I’ll miss Ste, he’s one of my favourite characters. Enjoy your new adventure and we’ll be awaiting your return,” said another.

While a third added: “I'm gonna miss Ste so much. He's such a fantastic actor and I've always loved him in Hollyoaks.”

Aww! I’ll miss Ste, he’s one of my favourite characters. Enjoy your new adventure and we’ll be awaiting your return ♥️ — Lorna Allan (@lorripop) November 19, 2019

Awhh was that Ste’s final episode 😔 #Hollyoaks — Stephy (@donkeysteph1) November 19, 2019

Actor Kieron is taking a break from the soap to appear in a play called Band Of Gold, but is hoping to return next year.

Speaking about his break from the soap, he recently told The Sun: “After nearly fourteen years, it is time for Ste to hang up his tracksuits, just for a little bit. It makes sense for the story because Ste has got to go and find himself, sort himself out and find forgiveness in himself for the stuff that he’s done.

Teasing he will be back for a very special episode of the soap, he added: "We are going in to the 25th anniversary of Hollyoaks which is something I am adamant I am going to be a part of.

"I love the Hollyoaks fans, I love the entire cast, everybody at Hollyoaks, and I can’t wait to get back.”