Hollyoaks star Jessica Fox announces engagement to musician boyfriend Nicholas Willes

Jessica Fox has announced her engagement. Picture: Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Nancy Osbourne actress Jessica Fox has revealed she’s going to get married.

Congratulations are in order, because Hollyoaks actress Jessica Fox has announced her engagement to long-term boyfriend Nicholas Willes.

The star - who plays Nancy Osbourne in the Channel 4 soap - took to her Instagram account with two photos announcing the good news.

In the snaps, the newly engaged couple can be seen beaming as they drank champagne while celebrating.

She captioned the photos: “Be with someone you can be completely yourself with.

Jessica revealed her ring needs adjusting. Picture: Instagram

“Someone who makes you want to be better, kinder, eat more fruit and veg. So, of course, I said yes.”

Nicholas added: "Funny thing, life. beautiful, brutal and colourful."

"Back in April I wrote on here the absolute necessity to live a bit harder and love a bit stronger, at all costs. Don’t wait. And I’ve been working on practising what I preach for the simple reason that, life is very, very f***ing precious.

"This one is repairing the hole so it’s back to it’s fullest, rocking my world whilst downright making me laugh all at the same time so f*** it, here’s me being shiney. on the internet. but mostly in real life, with somebody I love. Did a thing. 💍🖤"

On her Instagram Stories, Jessica - who’s played Nancy on Hollyoaks since 2005 - revealed that her ring needs adjusting, as she wrote: "Also does anyone know of somewhere Liverpool based to get the ring resized…?"

The star’s fellow Hollyoaks co-stars were quick comment on the snap as Karl Collins who played Louis Loveday commented: “OMG that is soo wonderful. Massive congratulations to you both. Now you’ll have to eat your fruit and veg for many more years to come.”

James Nightingale actor Gregory Finnegan added: "Wonderful news!"

Nicole Barber-Lane who plays Myra in the soap, said: "Wow congratulations, so very happy for you both," with Mandy Richardson star Sarah Jayne Dunn writing: "Ahhhhh congratulations."