Hollyoaks star Jessica Fox announces engagement to musician boyfriend Nicholas Willes

11 November 2019, 12:21

Jessica Fox has announced her engagement
Jessica Fox has announced her engagement. Picture: Instagram
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Nancy Osbourne actress Jessica Fox has revealed she’s going to get married.

Congratulations are in order, because Hollyoaks actress Jessica Fox has announced her engagement to long-term boyfriend Nicholas Willes.

The star - who plays Nancy Osbourne in the Channel 4 soap - took to her Instagram account with two photos announcing the good news.

In the snaps, the newly engaged couple can be seen beaming as they drank champagne while celebrating.

She captioned the photos: “Be with someone you can be completely yourself with.

Jessica revealed her ring needs adjusting
Jessica revealed her ring needs adjusting. Picture: Instagram

“Someone who makes you want to be better, kinder, eat more fruit and veg. So, of course, I said yes.”

Read More: Hollyoaks' Nadine Mulkerrin and Rory Douglas-Speed share glimpse inside Cheshire home after welcoming baby

Nicholas added: "Funny thing, life. beautiful, brutal and colourful."

"Back in April I wrote on here the absolute necessity to live a bit harder and love a bit stronger, at all costs. Don’t wait. And I’ve been working on practising what I preach for the simple reason that, life is very, very f***ing precious.

Read More: Hollyoaks' Nadine Mulkerrin praised by fans for sharing 'real' photos of her post-baby body

"This one is repairing the hole so it’s back to it’s fullest, rocking my world whilst downright making me laugh all at the same time so f*** it, here’s me being shiney. on the internet. but mostly in real life, with somebody I love. Did a thing. 💍🖤"

On her Instagram Stories, Jessica - who’s played Nancy on Hollyoaks since 2005 - revealed that her ring needs adjusting, as she wrote: "Also does anyone know of somewhere Liverpool based to get the ring resized…?"

The star’s fellow Hollyoaks co-stars were quick comment on the snap as Karl Collins who played Louis Loveday commented: “OMG that is soo wonderful. Massive congratulations to you both. Now you’ll have to eat your fruit and veg for many more years to come.”

James Nightingale actor Gregory Finnegan added: "Wonderful news!"

Nicole Barber-Lane who plays Myra in the soap, said: "Wow congratulations, so very happy for you both," with Mandy Richardson star Sarah Jayne Dunn writing: "Ahhhhh congratulations."

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Strictly professional Aljaž Škorjanec has hit back at fix claims

Strictly professional Aljaž Škorjanec slams ‘fix’ claims after shock dance off result

Strictly Come Dancing

Piers went head to head in a fierce debate today

Piers Morgan slams school for banning children from playing tag in furious rant on GMB
Paddy McGuinness teased a Phoenix Club reboot

Phoenix Nights ‘to return’ as Paddy McGuinness hints at Peter Kay TV comeback
I'm A Celeb is due to start on 17 November

I'm A Celeb bosses 'on red alert' as bush fires rage just 10km from camp
Ant opened up about his struggles

Ant McPartlin opens up about rehab admitting he thought his 'career was over'

Trending on Heart

The mum from California has raved about the results of her tech ban

Mum imposes total tech ban on kids and says she 'couldn't believe how easy it was'

Lifestyle

This Aldi playhouse has gone viral

Parents go wild for £6.99 Aldi playhouse that kids can colour in themselves

Lifestyle

The supermarket giant has axed chips from children’s menus in all its cafés.

Parents furious as Sainsbury's bans children from eating chips – offering 'healthy' alternatives instead

Food & Health

Holly Willoughby's dress is £208

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her £208 asymmetric dress from Claudie Pierlot

Celebrities

The couple have been married since last July

Made in Chelsea's Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor announce exciting pregnancy news

Celebrities