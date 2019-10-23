Hollyoaks' Nadine Mulkerrin praised by fans for sharing 'real' photos of her post-baby body

23 October 2019, 11:43

Nadine opened up about her post baby body
Nadine opened up about her post baby body. Picture: Instagram
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

New mum Nadine Mulkerrin has shared some amazing photos of her post-baby body on Instagram.

Hollyoaks star Nadine Mulkerrin welcomed her first son Reggie with her co-star fiance Rory Douglas-Speed last week.

And now the actress - who plays Cleo McQueen - has been praised by fans after she showed off her post-baby body online.

Sharing two naked images and one underwear shot on Instagram, 26-year-old Nadine opened up about the realities of being a new parent, admitting it had been ‘tough’ on her body.

The star added: “1 Week Postpartum! Was thinking should I really post a pic of my bare a** on insta …

“Then I thought b****r it!! The recovery is tough, the tears have lifted, my t**s are big brown aggressive and slightly Pamela Anderson-esque but you can’t do anything fun with them!

Read More: Who shot Hollyoaks’ Mercedes McQueen? Soap reveals 7 suspects in shock new storyline

“Between getting your partner to inject you and put suppositories in mysterious places it’s been a barrel of laughs!”

She added: “It’s the best rollercoaster I’ve ever been on I don’t wanna get off! All mummies your amazing!! It’s true it’s all worth it.”

Read More: Ex-Hollyoaks star Ali Bastian announces pregnancy months after devastating miscarriage

And fans couldn’t wait to support her, as one gushed: “The human body is insanely awesome and beautiful ✨.❤️ What a women x”

“You are literally my baby momma inspiration! You got this GIRL,” said another, while a third simply said: “You look beautiful ✨ 💕”

Fiancé Rory - who plays priest Joel Dexter in Hollyoaks - then added: “You look amazing and all that but I mean... look at his toes 😭❤️”

The couple - who got engaged back in December after meeting on the Channel 4 soap two years ago - revealed they were expecting a baby at the British Soap Awards.

Actress Nadine gave birth to a baby boy last week, with Rory telling his Instagram followers: “Welcome to the family wee Reggie Speed 15.8.19.

“We love You man. So proud of Nadine, I didn’t think I could love her anymore but my heart is bloody bursting!

“She was amazing throughout her labour. Women are seriously Superhuman x.”

