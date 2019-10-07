Ex-Hollyoaks star Ali Bastian announces pregnancy months after devastating miscarriage

7 October 2019, 12:38

Ali has announced she's pregnant with her first child
Ali has announced she's pregnant with her first child. Picture: Getty/Instagram

The actress is expecting her first child with husband David O'Mahony

Ali Bastian has announced she's pregnant again following a devastating miscarriage late last year.

The actress, 37, known for her roles in Hollyoaks and Doctors, has revealed that her due date is just days after her and husband's David O'Mahony's anniversary.

The news comes just months after she suffered a miscarriage on New Year's Eve.

Announcing the news to Hello! magazine, Ali said: "We feel incredibly lucky.

"The moment I found out, I was so excited I could hardly speak.

“It took a while to process it emotionally. I had been so excited – I'd wrapped up the pregnancy test and put it in the Christmas tree for David.

“I think I was a bit naive about how fragile it all was.”

David, who is currently starring in Mamma Mia! in London's West End, added that the couple had always wanted children and thinks Ali will be a 'brilliant' mum.

Ali and David tied the knot at Old Marylebone Town Hall last year, which she later described as the “happiest day of my life”.

Read the full interview with Ali in this week's Hello! magazine - out now.

