Alesha Dixon shares first picture of newborn after giving birth, and reveals sweet name

7 October 2019, 08:34

Alesha Dixon gave birth to her second daughter earlier this year
Alesha Dixon gave birth to her second daughter earlier this year. Picture: Instagram/Alesha Dixon
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Alesha Dixon secretly gave birth to a baby girl on the August 20, and has now shared the first picture of the little one.

Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon has become a mother of two after welcoming her second daughter earlier this year.

On her Instagram page, Alesha, 41, posted the first picture of the newborn, revealing she was born on 20th August.

Alesha and her partner Azuka Ononye also revealed the name of their little on, Anaya Safiya.

Captioning the picture of Anaya on Instagram, Alesha wrote: “Anaya Safiya. Born 20.08.19.”

Alesha Dixon shared the first picture of her baby on Instagram
Alesha Dixon shared the first picture of her baby on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/Alesha Dixon
The Britain's Got Talent judge kept her birth secret for seven weeks
The Britain's Got Talent judge kept her birth secret for seven weeks. Picture: Instagram/Alesha Dixon

“7 weeks ago this little angel came into our lives! As I celebrate my birthday today I feel like the luckiest girl on the planet.”

Alesha’s celebrity friends have been quick to congratulate her on social media, including Jordan Banjo, Kimerly Wyatt and Lucy Mecklenburgh.

Alesha announced she was pregnant in May this year, after keeping the news quiet for sometime before.

It was on this year’s Britain’s Got Talent the announcement was made, with Ant and Dec dropping the huge news during their opening song for the live shows.

Alesha and her partner have called their second daughter Anaya Safiya
Alesha and her partner have called their second daughter Anaya Safiya. Picture: Instagram/Alesha Dixon
Alesha Dixon kept her first pregnancy a secret until she had given birth
Alesha Dixon kept her first pregnancy a secret until she had given birth. Picture: Instagram/Alesha Dixon

Alesha already has one daughter with her partner, Azura Sienna, who she is thought to have welcomed in 2013.

At the time, Alesha didn’t announce her baby news until after she’d given birth.

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Vinnie Jones lost his wife to cancer earlier this year

Vinnie Jones breaks down as he recalls heartbreaking moment he kissed goodbye wife Tanya, 53, as she lost cancer battle
Jess and Dom have welcomed their first child

Love Island’s Jess Shears and Dom Lever announce birth of first baby with adorable photos

TV & Movies

Stacey had to cut her trip with Joe short

Stacey Solomon cuts birthday trip with Joe Swash short as they rush home to reunite with kids
Elton says Gianni Versace's book caused his fall-out with Princess Diana

Elton John speaks up about crushing fall-out with Princess Diana shortly before her death

Royals

Katie wants Dwight to be part of their son's life

Katie Price plans to ambush ex Dwight Yorke at home to force him to be a part of son Harvey’s life

Trending on Heart

EastEnders storyline details have been leaked online

Major EastEnders storylines ‘ruined’ as unaired episodes leaked online a week early

TV & Movies

Emily was shamed by a company she applied to

Woman horrified as company shames her over 'unprofessional' bikini photos after job interview

Lifestyle

University Students prepare for 2019-2020 academic year

The ultimate tech set up for University students in 2019

Lifestyle

WD-40 is the latest toilet cleaning hack

This ‘genius’ cleaning hack uses WD-40 to banish toilet stains

Lifestyle

This head lice repellent claims to keep nits at bay

Parents go wild for £5 head lice repellent spray that could keep nit outbreaks at bay

Lifestyle

Charley has shared a glimpse of her latest parenting hack

Emmerdale’s Charley Webb reveals clever parenting hack for when son Bowie needs ‘time out’

Lifestyle