Alesha Dixon shares first picture of newborn after giving birth, and reveals sweet name

By Alice Dear

Alesha Dixon secretly gave birth to a baby girl on the August 20, and has now shared the first picture of the little one.

Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon has become a mother of two after welcoming her second daughter earlier this year.

On her Instagram page, Alesha, 41, posted the first picture of the newborn, revealing she was born on 20th August.

Alesha and her partner Azuka Ononye also revealed the name of their little on, Anaya Safiya.

Captioning the picture of Anaya on Instagram, Alesha wrote: “Anaya Safiya. Born 20.08.19.”

“7 weeks ago this little angel came into our lives! As I celebrate my birthday today I feel like the luckiest girl on the planet.”

Alesha’s celebrity friends have been quick to congratulate her on social media, including Jordan Banjo, Kimerly Wyatt and Lucy Mecklenburgh.

Alesha announced she was pregnant in May this year, after keeping the news quiet for sometime before.

It was on this year’s Britain’s Got Talent the announcement was made, with Ant and Dec dropping the huge news during their opening song for the live shows.

Alesha already has one daughter with her partner, Azura Sienna, who she is thought to have welcomed in 2013.

At the time, Alesha didn’t announce her baby news until after she’d given birth.