Love Island’s Jess Shears and Dom Lever announce birth of first baby with adorable photos

6 October 2019, 08:54 | Updated: 6 October 2019, 08:59

Jess and Dom have welcomed their first child
Jess and Dom have welcomed their first child. Picture: Instagram
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Congratulations are in order because Love Island stars Jessica Shears and Dominic Lever have welcomed their first child together.

Love Island couple Jess Shears and Dom Lever announced the happy news they’ve become parents on their Instagram accounts.

Sharing a string of adorable photos of her newborn, 26-year-old Jess simply wrote: "Baby Lever."

Dom, 28, then followed it up with an image of himself leaving the hospital carrying his baby in the car park.

He added: "Baby we did it."

View this post on Instagram

Baby Lever ♥️

A post shared by Jessica Rose (@jessica_rose_uk) on

View this post on Instagram

👶🏽

A post shared by Jessica Rose (@jessica_rose_uk) on

Paying tribute to his wife, the reality star also shared a picture of her while heavily pregnant alongside the caption: "So much respect and love for everything you've done" ending the message with a love-heart.”

Read More: Dancing on Ice tease saucy picture that leaves fans convinced Love Island's Maura Higgins is taking part

The couple - who shot to fame on Love Island in 2016 - haven’t yet revealed to fans the baby's name or gender.

Friends and family were quick to send their love and support, as Amber Davies commented: "Congratulations 😍❤,” and Camilla Thurlow penned the same message.

Read More: Love Island USA is FINALLY coming to ITVBe and will air this weekend

The likes of Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison, Towie stars Lauren Pope and Ferne McCann and Christine McGuinness also congratulated the pair.

View this post on Instagram

Baby we did it ❤️

A post shared by Dominic Lever (@domlever) on

This comes after Jess and Dom announced they were expecting their first child together in May after meeting on series three of ITV2’s Love Island.

Despite being split up in the villa after just a few weeks, the couple got engaged after six months together and tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Mykonos last October.

Speaking about their big day, Dom told OK! Magazine last year: “People said we wouldn't last but now we're husband and wife.

“We're proof that when you meet the right person, there's no need to hang around.“

His wife then added: “I always thought it was a cliche when people said ‘When you meet the one, you know’, but it's true.

"I knew we'd be together forever from very early on. I'm so excited to be Mrs Lever and to spend the rest of my life waking up next to Dom.”

