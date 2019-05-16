Love Island’s Jess and Dom expecting a baby as star announces she is pregnant

Love Island's Jess and Dom are expecting. Picture: Instagram

By Alice Dear

Love Island stars Jess Shears and Dom Lever are expecting a baby.

Jess, 25, and Dom, 27, first met on ITV2 reality TV show Love Island in 2017, and are now about to start their own family.

The couple announced on Instagram Jess is pregnant by posting a picture of three polaroid pictures; one of Jess holding her baby bump, Dom mimicking the pose and the baby scan.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram page, Jess simply wrote: “The best is yet to come.”

Dom did the same, captioning the image: “Living the dream.”

Jess and Dom wed after meeting on Love Island in 2017. Picture: Instagram

Love Island stars from all series congratulated the couple, including Marcel Sommerville, Olivia Buckland and Amber Davies.

Dom and Jess got engaged only three months after they met on the reality show, and went on to marry in 2018 in a romantic ceremony abroad with only 22 guests.

The couple are the second Love Island to tie the knot, following Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen, who met on Love Island 2016.