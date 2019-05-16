Love Island’s Jess and Dom expecting a baby as star announces she is pregnant

16 May 2019, 09:47

Love Island's Jess and Dom are expecting
Love Island's Jess and Dom are expecting. Picture: Instagram
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Love Island stars Jess Shears and Dom Lever are expecting a baby.

Jess, 25, and Dom, 27, first met on ITV2 reality TV show Love Island in 2017, and are now about to start their own family.

The couple announced on Instagram Jess is pregnant by posting a picture of three polaroid pictures; one of Jess holding her baby bump, Dom mimicking the pose and the baby scan.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram page, Jess simply wrote: “The best is yet to come.”

Dom did the same, captioning the image: “Living the dream.”

Jess and Dom wed after meeting on Love Island in 2017
Jess and Dom wed after meeting on Love Island in 2017. Picture: Instagram

Love Island stars from all series congratulated the couple, including Marcel Sommerville, Olivia Buckland and Amber Davies.

Dom and Jess got engaged only three months after they met on the reality show, and went on to marry in 2018 in a romantic ceremony abroad with only 22 guests.

The couple are the second Love Island to tie the knot, following Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen, who met on Love Island 2016.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Andrew Scott played the "hot priest" in Fleabag

Who is Andrew Scott? Hot priest in Fleabag and British actor who’s appearing in Black Mirror
ITV viewers were not happy with last night's show

The Chase viewers left furious as contestant arrogantly dances around the studio
Jeremy Kyle has spoken out after the cancellation of his show

'Devastated' Jeremy Kyle speaks for the first time since 'suicide' show axed
Jonida Maliqi is representing Abania in this year's Eurovision

Who is Jonida Maliqi? Meet Abania's 2019 Eurovision entry who will be performing 'Ktheju tokës'
Bradley Walsh was shocked by Anne Hegerty's confession on The Chase

The Chase’s Bradley Walsh shocked as Anne Hegerty reveals secret strategy

Trending on Heart

For only 87p your baby will sleep through the night

Mums rave over 87p bubble bath helps babies sleep through the night

Lifestyle

These are the baby names most likely to make them millionaires

These are the baby names most likely to make them millionaires

Lifestyle

Dogs can now enjoy the sun on their own lounger

You can now buy a sun lounger for your dog and it's only £14.99

Lifestyle

Parents will pay an eye-watering amount for their kids extracurricular activities

After school clubs are costing parents £28k - and most people don't even realise

Lifestyle

New couples spend hundreds more a month on each other than settled down couples do

Brand new relationships will cost you £245 a month more than settling down

Lifestyle

The brand new centre has just opened its doors

Brand new autism centre will slash diagnosis wait to fraction of the time

Food & Health