Dancing on Ice tease saucy picture that leaves fans convinced Love Island's Maura Higgins is taking part

20 September 2019, 14:45

The star hasn't been officially confirmed for the show yet
The star hasn't been officially confirmed for the show yet. Picture: Instagram
By Mared Parry

The straight-talking Love Island star is rumoured to be in the Dancing on Ice 2020 lineup.

Whoever is behind the Dancing on Ice Twitter account knows what they are doing as they've recently teased the fifth confirmed contestant for next year's lineup - and it's got EVERYONE talking.

Fans are convinced that the woman teased in the sultry snap is no other than Love Island finalist, Maura Higgins.

READ MORE: Maura Higgins REPLACES Amber Gill as she's 'signed up for Dancing on Ice'

The Irish stunner, 28, went down a treat with ITV bosses after her straight-talking personality saved the series and gave us endless incredible quotes.

Following her exit from the Majorcan villa, the star was snapped up by This Morning as an agony aunt, and returned for a few episodes to dish out her best relationship advice to callers.

So it's not surprising that rumours of Maura heading on Dancing on Ice are flying about - especially considering the show's had a Love Island contestant on it for the past two years, both who did amazingly.

The picture looks an awful lot like Maura
The picture looks an awful lot like Maura. Picture: Instagram

The Twitter post reads: "We can't wait for this celeb to get their skates on..." and shows long brunette locks, a sharp jawline and pouting pink lips, which has left fans convinced.

One said: "Pls can this be Maura" and another added "I'm convinced this is Maura omg".

Another fan of the Irish model said: "This is amazing news! I just love her".

Since being thrown into the limelight with other half Curtis Pritchard, Maura has been keeping herself busy and has avoided the typical nightclub appearance route, focusing on a clothing collection launch with huge e-tailer Boohoo and other large projects.

23-year-old Curtis is very ambitious and has already announced work with BBC's Drag Race UK and The Greatest Dancer since Love Island ended - his TV dreams could be rubbing off on his beau.

Maura wasn't the first of this year's Love Island lot to be linked to Dancing on Ice, as both winner Amber Gill and runner-up Tommy Fury were rumoured to be competing representing the show following Wes Nelson and Kem Cetinay's success on the ice in previous years.

Wes made it all the way to second place earlier this year and Kem got to fourth place, so let's see if Maura will be able to scoop first prize?!

